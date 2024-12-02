Mumbai Set To Experience Best Of French Apples With Sustainable Varieties

INTERFEL brings luxury French apples to Mumbai-the Red Delicious, Golden Delicious, Royal Gala, and this season, the exclusive kissabel varieties. Sustainable farming has been taken care of for these apples, which brings the finest harvest from France.

INTERFEL, the Interbranch Association for Fresh French Fruit and Vegetables, is bringing a delightful selection of premium French apples to Mumbai. This season, Indian fruit enthusiasts can savor celebrated varieties like Red Delicious, Golden Delicious, Royal Gala, Granny Smith, and Kissabel®—a rare apple with vibrant red flesh, only available during the French harvest season.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to introduce sustainable farming practices alongside exceptional flavors to the Indian market.

Challenges in the global agricultural landscape have been brought about by changing weather patterns, one of which is extreme frosts in Eastern Europe that cut down apple production. In turn, the European apple yield is expected to stand at only 10.2 million tons this year. Yet, France endures with its orchards on track to produce a steady 1.463 million tons of apples in 2024.

This is owed to responsible farming practices such as precision irrigation and environmental friendly pest control, guaranteeing top-quality apple production which does not harm the environment but the consumers also.

Mumbai Invites French Apple Varieties At Exclusive Showcase

An exclusive media event was held by the IFBE in Mumbai on 1st December to introduce INTERFEL’s range of French apples into the Indian market. It had Chef Darius Madon from NATIVE curating a four-course menu, each one designed to bring out the best of every apple variety. These menu dishes included novel dishes like Chilled Apple Salad, Red Wine Poached Apples, Pepper Timbale with Apple Jus, and Royal Gala Cranberry Galette-a taste of French apple varieties transformed into gourmet creations, offered for the guests to appreciate.

The above exhibition showcased a culinary uniqueness besides being very conscious about the farming aspect, and in so doing, sustained practice which is of vital importance as high-quality produce does not have an end point but continuously needs supply.

Every meal at this event reminded consumers about how great French apples flavor adds, with diversity for any palate; there’s indeed Indian eyes peeking into creativity and quality involved in production.

French Apples In Big Outlets Of India

To try to catch that fresh and unique French flavor that French apples possess, customers in the Indian cities will easily locate them in every big supermarket. INTERFEL plans to organize some interesting in-store activities to advertise apples, such as taste-making, games, and road shows, so consumers may better contact and get familiarized with this brand and taste apples.

Founded in 1976, INTERFEL is the umbrella for the French agricultural sector regarding fresh fruit and vegetables at every stage, from production to distribution. INTERFEL works with over 1,300 apple growers toward promoting sustainability, research, and innovation. The effort by INTERFEL promotes better environmental practice in apple growing to keep enjoying French apples throughout the world.

