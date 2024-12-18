The collision happened within seconds after the speedboat, which had been zig-zagging in the sea, suddenly turned toward the ferry.

There was an incident tragically unfolding off the coast of Mumbai when a speedboat crashed into a ferry with 80 passengers. The ferry was traveling from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island when a speedboat rammed into the ferry, resulting in the death of 13 people and numerous injuries.

The collision happened within seconds after the speedboat, which had been zig-zagging in the sea, suddenly turned toward the ferry. The force of the crash caused the ferry to start sinking. Video footage captured from the ferry surfaced more than two hours after the incident, showing people in life jackets being rescued as the vessel tilted towards the water surface.

WATCH:

Ferry Capsizes Near Gateway of India, Mumbai Viral footage shows speed boat crashing into ferry off Mumbai coast 2 dead, 75 rescued in this accident pic.twitter.com/NMiZEvdpCm — Soumyajit Pattnaik (@soumyajitt) December 18, 2024

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that one person is confirmed dead, and 73 others have been rescued. Five to seven passengers are yet to be accounted for, and rescue operations are underway to find the missing persons.

Teams from the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, Yellow Gate police, and local fishermen are being deployed to the location in search and rescue. The operation continues with an effort to ensure all the passengers are safe.

The ferry had carried the passengers towards Elephanta Island, an island visited often because of its famous attraction—the Elephanta Caves, situated to the east of the Gateway of India. The rescued passengers have been wearing life jackets as they are shifted onto another boat in this rescue.

ALSO READ: Watch: Viral Video Of Employees Lying On Floor, Chanting ‘Life Or Death’ For Boss – China’s Shocking Workplace