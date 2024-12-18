Watch: Viral Video Of Employees Lying On Floor, Chanting ‘Life Or Death’ For Boss – China’s Shocking Workplace

A viral video showing employees in China lying on the floor and chanting "life or death" for their boss has sparked outrage. The clip, filmed at a Guangzhou education institution, reveals troubling workplace practices, reigniting discussions on toxic work cultures. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident and the company's policies.

A shocking video of employees lying prostrate on the floor, chanting slogans to welcome their company boss, has reignited discussions about toxic workplace rituals in China. The footage, reportedly filmed at an education institution in Guangzhou, shows approximately 20 employees chanting in unison, “Qiming branch welcomes Boss Huang! Qiming branch, whether in life or death, we will not fail our work mission,” as their boss inspects the premises.

The incident, which was shared on social media, has sparked outrage, garnering 8 million views on Weibo. Social media users have strongly condemned the practice, with many considering it to be demeaning and emblematic of unhealthy corporate culture.

Liu, the legal representative of the institution, quickly denied the authenticity of the video. In a statement, he claimed, “This video has caused lasting negative effects on the company. The content may have been edited or fabricated.” Liu further clarified that the founding team ceased operations in 2020 and that the company is currently in the process of dissolution, as reported by South China Morning Post.

However, despite Liu’s claims, the video has brought renewed attention to the troubling trend of extreme workplace demands in China. Local authorities have launched an investigation to determine the authenticity of the footage and to look into the company’s policies. Many social media users have raised concerns over the potential dangers of such workplace environments.

This is not the first time unusual workplace practices have drawn public scrutiny in China. In October 2023, an employee in Guangzhou revealed that her company required staff to walk 180,000 steps per month or face salary deductions. In another disturbing case, a property management company in Henan implemented unscientific weight standards, penalizing employees who didn’t meet them by deducting 500 yuan from their monthly salary. One employee reported losing over 10,000 yuan in salary deductions over two years due to these demands.

In 2020, a financial company in Chengdu garnered attention for punishing underperforming employees by forcing them to eat “death chili sticks,” which led to hospitalization for two women.

The shocking video has once again drawn public attention to the toxic work environment and extreme expectations that some companies in China impose on their employees. As investigations continue, it’s clear that such practices have raised significant concerns about employee welfare and corporate responsibility in China.

