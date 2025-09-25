Musician Arrested In Zubeen Garg’s Death Probe, Was Present In Yacht Trip

In the latest development, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sudden death of legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has arrested musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami. He was present during the controversial yacht trip connected to the incident. Officials confirmed that Goswami has been taken into custody for questioning.

However, the nature of allegations against him has not been officially revealed. Authorities have not yet confirmed if formal charges will be filed. The SIT has been working with multiple leads to reconstruct the sequence of events that led to Zubeen Garg’s untimely demise in Singapore.

Assam Government Forms 10-Member SIT

The Assam government formed a 10-member SIT headed by Special DGP MP Gupta to investigate Zubeen Garg’s death. Officials confirmed that entrepreneur and cultural activist Shyamkanu Mahanta has also come under the SIT’s radar. Sources stated that he was present at an airport lounge and contacted the CID, offering to surrender. His arrest is expected soon. Earlier this week, the SIT raided the residence of Zubeen Garg’s manager, Siddharth Sharma, in Guwahati’s Datalpara. CID officials stayed at the location for hours before conducting the search linked to the ongoing investigation.

Raids Conducted Against Zubeen Garg’s Manager

Investigators raided premises linked to Zubeen Garg’s manager, Siddharth Sharma, as part of the ongoing probe. Sources confirmed that the raid was carried out in Guwahati’s Datalpara locality. Officials said CID personnel arrived at the three-storey building in the morning and waited outside for nearly two hours before entering the property. The raids form part of the SIT’s efforts to collect evidence and verify allegations connected to the case. The investigation remains in progress, with authorities gathering witness statements and trying to establish the circumstances that led to the singer’s sudden death.

Singer’s Death During Trip to Singapore

Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on September 19 while swimming at Lazarus Island. Initial reports suggested a scuba diving accident, but his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, clarified that he suffered a seizure during his second swim. She confirmed that Zubeen had been wearing a life jacket during his first swim and was accompanied by associates, including drummer Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and manager Siddharth Sharma. Despite immediate efforts, doctors at Singapore General Hospital declared him dead at 2.30 pm. His death shocked fans across Assam and the wider music community.

State Honours for Assam’s Rockstar

On September 23, Zubeen Garg was cremated with full state honours and a 21-gun salute in Kamarkuchi, on the outskirts of Guwahati. His body was brought back to Assam after a second autopsy was conducted to rule out foul play. Thousands of fans gathered to pay their last respects to the singer, who was often called Assam’s “favourite rockstar.” The government ensured that the final rites were carried out with dignity and recognition of his contribution to Assamese music. His untimely demise has prompted widespread mourning and calls for a thorough investigation.

Career and Legacy of Zubeen Garg

Born in Meghalaya, Zubeen Garg rose to fame in the early 1990s and became one of Assam’s most celebrated artists. He achieved nationwide popularity with the song Ya Ali from the Bollywood film Gangster (2006), which turned into a youth anthem. Over the years, he composed, sang, and acted in several projects, leaving a strong impact on the cultural scene of Assam and India. Fans admired his versatility as a musician and performer. His death has left a void in the regional and national music industry, making the SIT probe crucial for clarity.