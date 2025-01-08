Mystery Baldness Strikes Maharashtra Villages, Water Contamination Suspected

Over 30 people from Kalvad, Bondgaon, and Hingna villages have been affected, prompting local health authorities to launch an urgent investigation.

Residents of several villages in Shegaon taluka of Buldhana district have reported an alarming surge in sudden hair loss cases, leading to baldness within just a few days. The unusual phenomenon has raised concerns about potential environmental factors, prompting authorities to launch an investigation.

According to officials, a survey conducted by the health department of the Buldhana Zilla Parishad revealed that as many as 30 individuals from Kalvad, Bondgaon, and Hingna villages are experiencing this mysterious condition. Following the reports, a health department team initiated a detailed study of the affected areas on Tuesday and has started medical treatment for the patients.

“The treatment is being provided based on the symptoms observed, and advice is being sought from skincare specialists to ensure accurate diagnosis and care,” said an official from the health department.

To identify the root cause, authorities are also examining the quality of local water sources. Samples collected from the villages are being tested to detect possible contamination, which might be contributing to the sudden hair loss.

The situation has sparked anxiety among the local population, with residents speculating about potential pollution or other environmental issues affecting their water supply. Authorities have assured the public that necessary measures will be taken to address the problem once the test results are available.

Further updates are awaited as investigations continue, and the health department urges residents to remain calm and follow medical advice.

Also Read: TMC Backs AAP For Delhi Assembly Elections, Kejriwal Has A Heartfelt Reply To Mamata Banerjee