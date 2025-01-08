TMC Backs AAP For Delhi Assembly Elections, Kejriwal Has A Heartfelt Reply To Mamata Banerjee

This alliance comes as AAP gears up to defend its stronghold while facing allegations of electoral fraud leveled against the BJP.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that the Trinamool Congress has pledged its support to AAP in Delhi Assembly elections.

Taking to social media platform X, Kejriwal expressed his heartfelt thanks to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for her backing. Election is scheduled for February 5.

“TMC has announced support to AAP in Delhi elections. I am personally grateful to Mamata Didi. Thank you, Didi. You have always supported and blessed us in good and bad times,” he wrote in X.

TMC has announced support to AAP in Delhi elections. I am personally grateful to Mamta Didi. Thank you Didi. U have always supported and blessed us in our good and bad times. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 8, 2025

Responding to the announcement, senior TMC leader Derek O’Brien assured AAP of TMC’s steadfast support.

“We have your back, @AamAadmiParty,” he posted. Meanwhile, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh voiced confidence in AAP’s chances, stating, “The people of Delhi will defeat BJP in the Assembly polls. We hope the AAP government returns, and BJP is defeated.”

Allegations Of Electoral Manipulation

Kejriwal accused BJP of engaging in fraudulent voter registrations in New Delhi Assembly constituency. In another post, he alleged, “The Gaali Galooj Party has tasked its seven MPs from Delhi to facilitate fake voter registrations in the New Delhi Assembly seat. Everyone should remain vigilant. Atishi ji has requested a meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner to address this issue.”

Election Timeline

The Delhi Assembly polls will be conducted in a single phase on February 5, with votes to be counted on February 8. Key deadlines include January 17 for filing nominations, January 18 for scrutiny, and January 20 for withdrawal of candidature.

Political Stakes

The Congress, once dominant in Delhi, has struggled in recent elections, failing to secure a single seat in 2020. In contrast, AAP swept the 2020 Assembly polls, winning 62 out of 70 seats, while BJP managed to secure only eight. With TMC now lending its support, the stakes are higher than ever for the BJP as it seeks to make inroads in the national capital.

As the election date approaches, all eyes remain on the political landscape of Delhi, where the AAP hopes to consolidate its position against a strong BJP challenge.

