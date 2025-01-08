Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

TMC Backs AAP For Delhi Assembly Elections, Kejriwal Has A Heartfelt Reply To Mamata Banerjee

This alliance comes as AAP gears up to defend its stronghold while facing allegations of electoral fraud leveled against the BJP.

TMC Backs AAP For Delhi Assembly Elections, Kejriwal Has A Heartfelt Reply To Mamata Banerjee

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that the Trinamool Congress has pledged its support to AAP in Delhi Assembly elections.

Taking to social media platform X, Kejriwal expressed his heartfelt thanks to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for her backing. Election is scheduled for February 5.

“TMC has announced support to AAP in Delhi elections. I am personally grateful to Mamata Didi. Thank you, Didi. You have always supported and blessed us in good and bad times,” he wrote in X.

Responding to the announcement, senior TMC leader Derek O’Brien assured AAP of TMC’s steadfast support.

“We have your back, @AamAadmiParty,” he posted. Meanwhile, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh voiced confidence in AAP’s chances, stating, “The people of Delhi will defeat BJP in the Assembly polls. We hope the AAP government returns, and BJP is defeated.”

Allegations Of Electoral Manipulation

Kejriwal accused BJP of engaging in fraudulent voter registrations in New Delhi Assembly constituency. In another post, he alleged, “The Gaali Galooj Party has tasked its seven MPs from Delhi to facilitate fake voter registrations in the New Delhi Assembly seat. Everyone should remain vigilant. Atishi ji has requested a meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner to address this issue.”

Election Timeline

The Delhi Assembly polls will be conducted in a single phase on February 5, with votes to be counted on February 8. Key deadlines include January 17 for filing nominations, January 18 for scrutiny, and January 20 for withdrawal of candidature.

Political Stakes

The Congress, once dominant in Delhi, has struggled in recent elections, failing to secure a single seat in 2020. In contrast, AAP swept the 2020 Assembly polls, winning 62 out of 70 seats, while BJP managed to secure only eight. With TMC now lending its support, the stakes are higher than ever for the BJP as it seeks to make inroads in the national capital.

As the election date approaches, all eyes remain on the political landscape of Delhi, where the AAP hopes to consolidate its position against a strong BJP challenge.

Also Read: Delhi HC Rejects Petition For FoB In Cantonment, Directs Authorities To Look Into Requirement

Filed under

2025 Delhi Assembly elections Arvind Kejrival

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Meta’s New Guidelines Allows Calling Women ‘Household Objects’ On Facebook

Meta’s New Guidelines Allows Calling Women ‘Household Objects’ On Facebook

Delhi HC Rejects To Direct Centre On Plea For Rehabilitation Package To Pak Migrants

Delhi HC Rejects To Direct Centre On Plea For Rehabilitation Package To Pak Migrants

Congress Questions Feasibility of ‘One Nation, One Election’ During Parliamentary Panel Meeting

Congress Questions Feasibility of ‘One Nation, One Election’ During Parliamentary Panel Meeting

Delhi HC Rejects Petition For FoB In Cantonment, Directs Authorities To Look Into Requirement

Delhi HC Rejects Petition For FoB In Cantonment, Directs Authorities To Look Into Requirement

Delhi Assembly Elections: Arvind Kejriwal Accuses BJP Of Fake Voter Creation

Delhi Assembly Elections: Arvind Kejriwal Accuses BJP Of Fake Voter Creation

Entertainment

Okay Maybe, Priyanka Gandhi’s Reply To Kangana Ranaut’s Invite To Watch Emergency Movie

Okay Maybe, Priyanka Gandhi’s Reply To Kangana Ranaut’s Invite To Watch Emergency Movie

Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ Movie Wraps Filming in Abu Dhabi, Showcasing Yas Marina Circuit

Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ Movie Wraps Filming in Abu Dhabi, Showcasing Yas Marina Circuit

‘Do It, You Coward!’ Seth Meyers Mocks Donald Trump’s Remarks On Greenland, Wants Him To Stop With Wild Promises

‘Do It, You Coward!’ Seth Meyers Mocks Donald Trump’s Remarks On Greenland, Wants Him To

Rocking Star Yash Celebrates 39th Birthday With Toxic Teaser Release, Fans Say He Is Bringing The Heat

Rocking Star Yash Celebrates 39th Birthday With Toxic Teaser Release, Fans Say He Is Bringing

Has Pamela Anderson Been Lying About Her No Make-Up Look? Fans Claim ‘She’s Cheating’ After Golden Globes Appearance

Has Pamela Anderson Been Lying About Her No Make-Up Look? Fans Claim ‘She’s Cheating’ After

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox