Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Delhi HC Rejects Petition For FoB In Cantonment, Directs Authorities To Look Into Requirement

The Delhi High Court refused to entertain a plea seeking directives for the construction of a foot-over bridge at the Rajputana Rifles Regimental Centre in Delhi Cantonment for Indian Army personnel and the general public.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea seeking directives for the construction of a foot-over bridge (FoB) at the Rajputana Rifles Regimental Centre in Delhi Cantonment for Indian Army personnel and the general public.

A bench led by Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru, along with Justice Tushar Rao Gerela, disposed of the petition, directing the concerned authorities to evaluate the necessity of the proposed bridge. The court stated, “We are not convinced that any specific directions should be issued to the authorities,” indicating that judicial interference was unwarranted.

The petition was submitted by the NGO Centre for Youth Culture, Law & Environment, represented by advocates Paras Tyagi and Aditya Tanwar. It highlighted alleged delays by the respondent authorities in implementing a critical public welfare project identified as essential through expert assessments.

According to the plea, various administrative, societal, and political obstacles, combined with military protocols, have hindered the construction of the FoB. The petitioners contended that although the bridge was deemed necessary years ago, the land ownership by respondent statutory bodies has prevented the Army from proceeding with the project.

The petition further alleged that the responsible authorities have ignored the matter since 2010, disregarding both public welfare and legal obligations. It argued that, if not for the prolonged delays driven by “ulterior motives” of the respondents, the FoB could have been completed long ago.

Highlighting the hardships faced by soldiers, their families, and local civilians, the plea underscored the urgent need for basic infrastructure. The absence of the bridge has subjected them to “inhumane conditions,” creating undue hardship and embarrassment in their daily lives.

The petitioners also called for the establishment of a clear policy to address similar public welfare projects in a timely manner. They stressed that infrastructure like the FoB is crucial for the convenience and well-being of both military personnel and civilians residing in shared spaces such as Delhi Cantonment.

In conclusion, while the court refrained from issuing specific directives, it left it to the authorities to examine and act upon the requirement for the bridge in the interest of public welfare.

Delhi Cantonment

