Nafed Transports 840 Tonne Of Buffer Onion To Delhi

On Wednesday, the government announced the arrival of approximately 840 tonnes of buffer onions via rail at Delhi’s Kishanganj railway station as part of its strategy to manage prices. This shipment marks the second major delivery, following the arrival of 1,600 tonnes on October 20 through the ‘Kanda Express,’ according to an official statement.

Procured by Nafed under the price stabilization fund, the onions will primarily be distributed through Azadpur Mandi, with some allocated for retail sales at Rs 35 per kilogram. In the national capital, retail onion prices currently range from Rs 60 to Rs 80 per kg, depending on quality and location.

This is the first time the government has utilized rail transport for the timely and cost-effective distribution of onions across regions. Earlier, Nafed transported 840 tonnes to Chennai on October 26, and another shipment of the same quantity left Nashik for Guwahati early Wednesday.

During the rabi season, the government established a buffer of 470,000 tonnes and began releasing it on September 5 through both retail and bulk channels. The statement indicated that over 140,000 tonnes have been dispatched from Nashik and other centers via road transport.

The National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation (NCCF) has reached 104 destinations across 22 states, while Nafed serves 52 locations in 16 states. These agencies have partnered with SAFAL, Kendriya Bhandar, and Reliance Retail for retail sales at Rs 35 per kg.

Additionally, 86,500 tonnes have been allocated to nine state governments and cooperative societies for retail distribution. This intervention has contributed to stabilizing retail prices in major states, including Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi, with the all-India average retail price remaining consistent throughout October.

Wholesale prices at the Nashik mandi have dropped from Rs 47 per kg on September 24 to Rs 40 currently. The Guwahati rail shipment is expected to enhance availability in northeastern states and help moderate regional prices, the statement concluded.