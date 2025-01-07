Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Nagar Palika Nokha Deposits ₹92 Lakhs In Delhi Court, Extends Interim Stay

The Patiala House Court extended the interim stay on the attachment of Bikaner House following the deposit of Rs.92 lakh by Nagar Palika Nokha, Rajasthan.

Nagar Palika Nokha Deposits ₹92 Lakhs In Delhi Court, Extends Interim Stay

The Patiala House Court extended the interim stay on the attachment of Bikaner House following the deposit of Rs.92 lakh by Nagar Palika Nokha, Rajasthan.

The amount, totaling Rs.92 lakh and 24 thousand, was submitted to the court as part of ongoing proceedings related to an arbitration award. However, Nagar Palika has also filed an appeal before the Delhi High Court to challenge the award order.

District Judge (Commercial) Vidya Prakash granted Nagar Palika a one-week window to present any stay order from the High Court. If no such stay is granted, the deposited amount will be released in favor of M/s Enviro Infra Engineers Pvt. Ltd., the company holding the arbitration award. Advocate Sahil Garg, representing the company, raised concerns about discrepancies in the deposited amount. The court instructed the opposing counsel to clarify this mismatch by the next hearing date.

Additionally, the court asked the counsel for Rajasthan to address any objections they may have regarding the court’s previous order. The matter is set for further hearing on February 1, 2025.

The case revolves around an arbitration award favoring M/s Enviro Infra Engineers Pvt. Ltd. for work completed for Nagar Palika Nokha, Rajasthan, in 2011.

On November 29, the court had granted a conditional stay on the attachment of Bikaner House, contingent on the deposit of the due amount within a week. If the amount was not paid, the court warned of potential auction proceedings for the attached property.

The dispute stems from Nagar Palika’s failure to comply with previous court orders. In November, the court issued a warrant for the attachment of Bikaner House in Delhi, after the agency failed to provide an affidavit of assets, despite repeated opportunities.

In its order, the court stated that the situation warranted the attachment of the immovable property of the judgment debtor (JD), namely Bikaner House.

The arbitration award, passed on January 21, 2020, in favor of M/s Enviro Infra Engineers Pvt. Ltd., required Nagar Palika to pay Rs 50,31,512. The court earlier issued a directive on September 18, 2023, restraining Nagar Palika from transferring or charging Bikaner House until further orders. This was in response to Nagar Palika’s non-compliance with the award.

Nagar Palika had filed a petition under Section 34 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, challenging the arbitral award. However, this petition was dismissed on January 24, 2024, prompting the decree holder to press for the attachment of Bikaner House as part of the enforcement of the award.

Read More: West Bengal OBC Case: SC To Hear Pleas Challenging Calcutta HC Order On Jan 28-29

Filed under

Bikaner House

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

India To Set Voting Record: 1 Billion Voters Milestone Nears, Says Election Commission

India To Set Voting Record: 1 Billion Voters Milestone Nears, Says Election Commission

Delhi Elections 2025: Election Commission Of India Announces Poll Schedule – Check Full List Here

Delhi Elections 2025: Election Commission Of India Announces Poll Schedule – Check Full List Here

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi Adityanath Directs Health Teams to Ensure Public Well-Being During Cold Wave

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi Adityanath Directs Health Teams to Ensure Public Well-Being During Cold Wave

West Bengal OBC Case: SC To Hear Pleas Challenging Calcutta HC Order On Jan 28-29

West Bengal OBC Case: SC To Hear Pleas Challenging Calcutta HC Order On Jan 28-29

Arvind Kejriwal Launches AAP’s Election Campaign Song “Fir Layenge Kejriwal”

Arvind Kejriwal Launches AAP’s Election Campaign Song “Fir Layenge Kejriwal”

Entertainment

Here’s Why Pamela Anderson Once Almost Got Killed On A Plane

Here’s Why Pamela Anderson Once Almost Got Killed On A Plane

Video- Allu Arjun Finally Visits Hospital To Meet Young Fan Injured During Sandhya Theatre Stampede Days After Getting Bail

Video- Allu Arjun Finally Visits Hospital To Meet Young Fan Injured During Sandhya Theatre Stampede

Was Nayanthara Asked To Pay Rs. 5 Crore For Featuring Rajinikanth Starrer Chandramukhi Clips In Her Documentary?

Was Nayanthara Asked To Pay Rs. 5 Crore For Featuring Rajinikanth Starrer Chandramukhi Clips In

Angelina Jolie Once Confessed To Cutting Her Lover With Knife During S*x: We Were Covered In Blood, My Heart Was Racing

Angelina Jolie Once Confessed To Cutting Her Lover With Knife During S*x: We Were Covered

Who Is Dina Broadhurst? Nude Artist Bares It All In A Raunchy Instagram Post Split From Multimillionaire Boyfriend

Who Is Dina Broadhurst? Nude Artist Bares It All In A Raunchy Instagram Post Split

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox