Naidu's "Mega DSC" turns into "Mega Betrayal": YSRCP leader slams govt over teacher recruitment

Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 25 (ANI): The much-publicised “Mega DSC” recruitment drive by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has drawn sharp criticism from opposition leaders, with YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Employees and Pensioners Wing President Nalamarru Chandrasekhar Reddy calling it a “Mega Betrayal” of unemployed youth and state employees.

Speaking at a press conference held at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, Chandrasekhar Reddy accused the TDP-led coalition government of reneging on its pre-election promise to fill 25,000 teacher posts.

“Instead of delivering on their commitment, the notification included only 16,341 posts–of which over 6,000 were already sanctioned under the previous YSRCP government. This is not a mega recruitment; it’s a mega deception,” he said.

He further alleged that the government had delayed the recruitment process for over 16 months, only to now showcase a routine hiring drive as a historic achievement. “The appointment letter distribution event held in Velagapudi was nothing but a PR exercise. These jobs are not gifts from Naidu–they are the rights of the deserving candidates,” Reddy added.

Drawing comparisons, he noted that during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure, over 1.37 lakh jobs were filled within just four months, without any fanfare or theatrics. “What we’re seeing now is a government more interested in self-promotion than genuine governance,” he remarked.

Reddy also raised serious concerns about the transparency of the recruitment process, citing instances where selected candidates were later informed they had not qualified. “This only proves that even the merit list was not handled properly,” he said, accusing the Naidu government of politicising both recruitment and transfers.

Turning to employee welfare, the YSRCP leader said the government had failed to fulfil key promises, including implementation of the Pay Revision Commission (PRC), clearing DA arrears, settling retirement benefits, and renewing employee health cards.

“Over ₹30,000 crore in dues are pending, yet the Chief Minister shows no urgency or empathy. Instead, he is targeting staff appointed during the previous regime, particularly those in village and ward secretariats,” Reddy charged.

Issuing a stern warning, he declared that employees and pensioners would launch statewide agitations if their demands were not met before the upcoming Dasara festival. “We are left with no choice. The government must act now or face the consequences of ignoring its own workforce,” he said.

As the political heat intensifies over the DSC controversy, the opposition appears poised to mobilise public sentiment, framing the recruitment drive not as a milestone but as a missed opportunity clouded by broken promises and bureaucratic mishandling. (ANI)

