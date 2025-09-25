LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Home > India > Naidu's "Mega DSC" turns into "Mega Betrayal": YSRCP leader slams govt over teacher recruitment

Naidu's "Mega DSC" turns into "Mega Betrayal": YSRCP leader slams govt over teacher recruitment

Naidu's "Mega DSC" turns into "Mega Betrayal": YSRCP leader slams govt over teacher recruitment

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 25, 2025 20:52:07 IST

Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 25 (ANI): The much-publicised “Mega DSC” recruitment drive by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has drawn sharp criticism from opposition leaders, with YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Employees and Pensioners Wing President Nalamarru Chandrasekhar Reddy calling it a “Mega Betrayal” of unemployed youth and state employees.

Speaking at a press conference held at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, Chandrasekhar Reddy accused the TDP-led coalition government of reneging on its pre-election promise to fill 25,000 teacher posts.

“Instead of delivering on their commitment, the notification included only 16,341 posts–of which over 6,000 were already sanctioned under the previous YSRCP government. This is not a mega recruitment; it’s a mega deception,” he said.

He further alleged that the government had delayed the recruitment process for over 16 months, only to now showcase a routine hiring drive as a historic achievement. “The appointment letter distribution event held in Velagapudi was nothing but a PR exercise. These jobs are not gifts from Naidu–they are the rights of the deserving candidates,” Reddy added.

Drawing comparisons, he noted that during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure, over 1.37 lakh jobs were filled within just four months, without any fanfare or theatrics. “What we’re seeing now is a government more interested in self-promotion than genuine governance,” he remarked.

Reddy also raised serious concerns about the transparency of the recruitment process, citing instances where selected candidates were later informed they had not qualified. “This only proves that even the merit list was not handled properly,” he said, accusing the Naidu government of politicising both recruitment and transfers.

Turning to employee welfare, the YSRCP leader said the government had failed to fulfil key promises, including implementation of the Pay Revision Commission (PRC), clearing DA arrears, settling retirement benefits, and renewing employee health cards.

“Over ₹30,000 crore in dues are pending, yet the Chief Minister shows no urgency or empathy. Instead, he is targeting staff appointed during the previous regime, particularly those in village and ward secretariats,” Reddy charged.

Issuing a stern warning, he declared that employees and pensioners would launch statewide agitations if their demands were not met before the upcoming Dasara festival. “We are left with no choice. The government must act now or face the consequences of ignoring its own workforce,” he said.

As the political heat intensifies over the DSC controversy, the opposition appears poised to mobilise public sentiment, framing the recruitment drive not as a milestone but as a missed opportunity clouded by broken promises and bureaucratic mishandling. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: Andhra PradeshChandrababu Naidudasara-festivaldsc-recruitmentmega-betrayalnalamarru-chandrasekhar-reddyy-s-jagan-mohan-reddyYSRCP

RELATED News

Government Signs Mega Deal For 97 Tejas Mark-1A Jets Worth Rs 62,370 Crore
What is FCRA Registration And What Is It Used For ? Sonam Wangchuk’s Registration Cancelled Amid Leh Violence
“I Respect All Religion, Salute To My Police Force…”: Mamata Banerjee In Her Durga Puja Pandal Inauguration, Kolkata
26th Edition of the Asian Business and Social Forum: Awards & Business Summit & Greatest Brands and Leaders 2025 Asia, Africa & Americas
Gujarat CM Patel chairs high-level meeting ahead of '12th annual Chintan Shibir'

LATEST NEWS

"We approached the auction right way": SG Pipers captain Navneet Kaur on Season 2 signings
Naidu's "Mega DSC" turns into "Mega Betrayal": YSRCP leader slams govt over teacher recruitment
UNHRC session hears India's call for stronger global action on Pahalgam massacre
'Made in India' first look out: Naseeruddin Shah, Jim Sarbh to bring Titan's story to ott
India's economic resilience stands out amidst uncertain global environment: Sitharaman
Asia Cup: Bangladesh win toss, elect to field first against Pakistan in virtual semifinal clash
Gujarat CM Patel chairs high-level meeting ahead of '12th annual Chintan Shibir'
Kabul residents decry severe outages, urge Afghanistan's power utility to act
L'Oreal Paris to host its public runway show 'Le défilé' at The Hotel De Ville
Pakistani Bowler Haris Rauf To Face Two Months Ban?
Naidu's "Mega DSC" turns into "Mega Betrayal": YSRCP leader slams govt over teacher recruitment

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Naidu's "Mega DSC" turns into "Mega Betrayal": YSRCP leader slams govt over teacher recruitment

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Naidu's "Mega DSC" turns into "Mega Betrayal": YSRCP leader slams govt over teacher recruitment
Naidu's "Mega DSC" turns into "Mega Betrayal": YSRCP leader slams govt over teacher recruitment
Naidu's "Mega DSC" turns into "Mega Betrayal": YSRCP leader slams govt over teacher recruitment
Naidu's "Mega DSC" turns into "Mega Betrayal": YSRCP leader slams govt over teacher recruitment

QUICK LINKS