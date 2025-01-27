Home
Monday, January 27, 2025
Narendra Modi To Hold 3 Key Rallies In Delhi Ahead Of February 5 Elections

Set to take place on January 29, 31, and February 2, the rallies will focus on highlighting the unfulfilled promises of the Aam Aadmi Party government.

Narendra Modi To Hold 3 Key Rallies In Delhi Ahead Of February 5 Elections


Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold three election rallies in Delhi starting January 29, as part of the BJP’s campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The rallies will be held at various locations across the national capital on January 29, 31, and February 2. With the elections scheduled for February 5, the rallies are expected to focus on the unfulfilled promises made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, which has been in power since 2015.

Delhi voters will witness a high-stakes triangular contest between the ruling AAP, the BJP, and the Congress. The AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, is aiming for a third consecutive term in power, while the BJP seeks to make a comeback after a 26-year absence from the Delhi Assembly. The Congress, under a new leadership, is looking to return to power after more than a decade in opposition.

A New Start For Delhi Politics

This election has a special significance as it marks the beginning of a new chapter in Delhi politics. AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal will contest the New Delhi constituency, facing off against BJP’s Pravesh Singh Verma, the son of former chief minister Sahib Singh Verma, and Congress’s Sandeep Dikshit, the son of the late Sheila Dikshit. Meanwhile, the BJP has fielded former Member of Parliament Ramesh Bidhuri against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi in the key Kalkaji constituency.

Among the key battleground regions in this year’s elections are the New Delhi and Kalkaji constituencies, which are likely to witness intense political combat. Voters will cast their ballots for all 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on February 5, with the results scheduled to be announced on February 8. BJP’s rallies in Delhi, particularly under the leadership of PM Modi, are expected to emphasize the party’s agenda of development, governance, and addressing local issues. 

ALSO READ: Waqf JPC Approves 14 Amendments Despite Opposition Backlash

