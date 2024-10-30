Home
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Nation’s Longest Vande Bharat Train Begins From Delhi To Patna From Today

Nation’s Longest Vande Bharat Train Begins From Delhi To Patna From Today

Ahead of Diwali and Chhath Puja, Indian Railways has introduced the country’s longest Vande Bharat Express, linking New Delhi with Patna. Launched on a trial basis, the special train provides a faster and more comfortable travel option for people journeying to Bihar’s capital during the festive season. The train is scheduled to make stops at key stations, including Arrah, Buxar, DDU, Prayagraj, and Kanpur.

Covering approximately 994 kilometers, this Vande Bharat Express will complete the trip from New Delhi to Patna in 11 hours and 35 minutes, offering passengers a streamlined journey in a premium setting.

Schedule for the Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Express

The train will operate from New Delhi to Patna on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The return service from Patna to New Delhi will be available on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Departing from Delhi at 8:25 AM, the train arrives in Patna by 8:00 PM. The return journey starts at 7:30 AM from Patna, with arrival in Delhi scheduled for 7:00 PM.

Ticket Fares and Seating Options

Exclusively featuring chair car seating, the Vande Bharat Express offers tickets at ₹2,575 for an AC chair car and ₹4,655 for an executive chair car, providing a comfortable option for passengers traveling without the need for overnight accommodations.

Key Stops on the Route

This Vande Bharat train, on its trial run, will halt at five major stations: Arrah, Buxar, DDU, Prayagraj, and Kanpur. By launching this special service, Indian Railways aims to improve travel convenience during one of the busiest times of the year, making it easier for travelers to reach their holiday destinations.

