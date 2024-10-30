Home
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
19,005 Kg Firecrackers Seized In Delhi, Police Registers 79 Cases: Effort To Curb Delhi Pollution

To enforce the ban, the Delhi government has mobilized 77 teams from the Revenue Department and around 300 Delhi Police teams across the city.

19,005 Kg Firecrackers Seized In Delhi, Police Registers 79 Cases: Effort To Curb Delhi Pollution

As part of efforts to reduce pollution ahead of Diwali, the Delhi Police have registered 79 cases involving the sale and storage of firecrackers, seizing nearly 19,005 kg, as reported by ANI. This ban on firecrackers is a key component of Delhi’s Winter Action Plan to manage rising pollution levels.

To enforce the ban, the Delhi government has mobilized 77 teams from the Revenue Department and around 300 Delhi Police teams across the city. Delhi’s Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, held a high-level meeting to assess the ban’s progress, instructing officials to work with local Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), market associations, and religious groups to spread awareness.

The firecracker ban was officially issued by the Delhi government on October 14, prohibiting all activities related to firecrackers, including their manufacture, storage, sale, and online delivery. The order, effective until January 1, 2025, directs Delhi Police to strictly monitor compliance and report daily actions to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee.

‘Diya Jalao, Patake Nahi’ Campaign Launch

On Monday, Minister Gopal Rai introduced the “Diya Jalao, Patake Nahi” (Light Diyas, Not Firecrackers) campaign, urging residents to celebrate with traditional diyas instead of firecrackers. “Our collective actions are essential for tackling pollution,” Rai emphasized at the launch, encouraging people to enjoy Diwali with eco-friendly alternatives.

Rising Pollution and ‘Very Poor’ Air Quality Levels in Delhi

The pollution level in Delhi remained a serious concern as a layer of smog blanketed the city. On Tuesday morning, several areas recorded ‘very poor’ air quality, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) exceeding 300 at places like Anand Vihar (AQI 317), Aya Nagar (AQI 312), and Jahangirpuri (AQI 308). Chandni Chowk, in contrast, reported a ‘moderate’ AQI of 191, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

