‘Negative Politics And Dynasty Politics Lost In Maharashtra,’ Says PM Modi

The prime minister praised the state's voters for prioritizing progress over divisive politics. “Today, negative politics and dynasty politics lost in Maharashtra," he remarked, adding that the electorate rejected campaigns based on caste, religion, language, and regional biases.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday celebrated the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance’s landslide victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections, calling it a triumph of development and good governance. Speaking at the BJP headquarters, PM Modi lauded the people’s mandate, stating it was a rejection of negative and dynasty politics.

‘Unity is Strength’: PM Modi’s Victory Message

Referring to the victory, PM Modi said, “After Haryana, Maharashtra has also sent a message of ‘Ek hain toh safe hain’. This has become a ‘mahamantra’ for the country.” He emphasized that Maharashtra’s result reflects the nation’s aspiration for development and justice for all communities.

‘Development and Good Governance Win in Maharashtra’

Acknowledging BJP’s Leaders and Workers

PM Modi expressed gratitude to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) workers in Maharashtra. He singled out Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar for their leadership roles in the alliance’s success. “This result is a stamp on BJP’s governance model,” he said, highlighting that the BJP outperformed Congress and its allies combined in terms of seats.

‘A Victory of Historic Proportions’

Describing the win as unparalleled, PM Modi said, “The land of legends like Chhatrapati Shivaji, Mahatma Phule, Savitribai Phule, Baba Ambedkar, and Bal Thackeray has broken records this time. No party or pre-poll alliance has achieved such a big victory in the last 50 years.”

PM Modi also noted that Maharashtra became the sixth state where BJP has secured victories in three consecutive elections, following Goa, Chhattisgarh, and Bihar. He added, “The mandate delivered by Maharashtra will set an example for the rest of the country.”

Commitment to Jharkhand’s Development

Touching upon the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress-RJD alliance’s retention of power in Jharkhand, PM Modi assured renewed focus on the state’s development. “I bow down to the people of Jharkhand. Every BJP worker will work hard to take the state forward with even more vigor,” he stated.

