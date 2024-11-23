Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 23, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘Negative Politics And Dynasty Politics Lost In Maharashtra,’ Says PM Modi

The prime minister praised the state's voters for prioritizing progress over divisive politics. “Today, negative politics and dynasty politics lost in Maharashtra," he remarked, adding that the electorate rejected campaigns based on caste, religion, language, and regional biases.

‘Negative Politics And Dynasty Politics Lost In Maharashtra,’ Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday celebrated the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance’s landslide victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections, calling it a triumph of development and good governance. Speaking at the BJP headquarters, PM Modi lauded the people’s mandate, stating it was a rejection of negative and dynasty politics.

‘Unity is Strength’: PM Modi’s Victory Message

Referring to the victory, PM Modi said, “After Haryana, Maharashtra has also sent a message of ‘Ek hain toh safe hain’. This has become a ‘mahamantra’ for the country.” He emphasized that Maharashtra’s result reflects the nation’s aspiration for development and justice for all communities.

‘Development and Good Governance Win in Maharashtra’

The prime minister praised the state’s voters for prioritizing progress over divisive politics. “Today, negative politics and dynasty politics lost in Maharashtra,” he remarked, adding that the electorate rejected campaigns based on caste, religion, language, and regional biases.

Acknowledging BJP’s Leaders and Workers

PM Modi expressed gratitude to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) workers in Maharashtra. He singled out Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar for their leadership roles in the alliance’s success. “This result is a stamp on BJP’s governance model,” he said, highlighting that the BJP outperformed Congress and its allies combined in terms of seats.

‘A Victory of Historic Proportions’

Describing the win as unparalleled, PM Modi said, “The land of legends like Chhatrapati Shivaji, Mahatma Phule, Savitribai Phule, Baba Ambedkar, and Bal Thackeray has broken records this time. No party or pre-poll alliance has achieved such a big victory in the last 50 years.”

PM Modi also noted that Maharashtra became the sixth state where BJP has secured victories in three consecutive elections, following Goa, Chhattisgarh, and Bihar. He added, “The mandate delivered by Maharashtra will set an example for the rest of the country.”

Commitment to Jharkhand’s Development

Touching upon the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress-RJD alliance’s retention of power in Jharkhand, PM Modi assured renewed focus on the state’s development. “I bow down to the people of Jharkhand. Every BJP worker will work hard to take the state forward with even more vigor,” he stated.

ALSO READ: What Is The Real Story Of Priyanka Gandhi? From Family Legacy To Political Leadership

Filed under

Ajit Pawar BJP development devendra fadnavis eknath shinde elections Governance maharashtra Mahayuti Modi victory
Advertisement

Also Read

BJP’s Mahayuti Alliance Triumphs In Maharashtra 2024: A Landslide Victory & Unbelievable Close Wins

BJP’s Mahayuti Alliance Triumphs In Maharashtra 2024: A Landslide Victory & Unbelievable Close Wins

BJP’s Mahayuti Alliance Triumphs In Maharashtra: Top 10 Candidates With Unbelievable Victory Margins!

BJP’s Mahayuti Alliance Triumphs In Maharashtra: Top 10 Candidates With Unbelievable Victory Margins!

5 Big Winners From Today’s Election Results: Check The List

5 Big Winners From Today’s Election Results: Check The List

From Tycoons To Politicians: Who’s Steering Trump’s Vision For America?

From Tycoons To Politicians: Who’s Steering Trump’s Vision For America?

How Mamata Banerjee Bounced Back In West Bengal By-Polls Amid RG Kar Rape Case Challenges

How Mamata Banerjee Bounced Back In West Bengal By-Polls Amid RG Kar Rape Case Challenges

Entertainment

Tamannah Bhatia And Vijay Varma To Tie The Knot Soon?

Tamannah Bhatia And Vijay Varma To Tie The Knot Soon?

Mike Tyson And Jake Paul Set For 24-Day Boxing Suspension After Controversial Netflix Fight

Mike Tyson And Jake Paul Set For 24-Day Boxing Suspension After Controversial Netflix Fight

When Julia Roberts Revealed She Started Practising Hinduism After Seeing A Picture Of Neem Karoli Baba

When Julia Roberts Revealed She Started Practising Hinduism After Seeing A Picture Of Neem Karoli

Why Netflix Cancelled Arcane Season 3?

Why Netflix Cancelled Arcane Season 3?

Russell Edges Out Sainz For Pole As Verstappen Beats Norris In Las Vegas Qualifying

Russell Edges Out Sainz For Pole As Verstappen Beats Norris In Las Vegas Qualifying

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox