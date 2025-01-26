Netflix Celebrates India’s 76th Republic Day With A Heartfelt Tribute, Watch

As India proudly commemorates its 76th Republic Day in 2025, global entertainment platform Netflix marked the occasion with a stirring tribute, sharing a beautifully curated video celebrating India’s cinematic journey through patriotic stories.

The video, released on Netflix’s official social media handle on X (formerly Twitter), features a powerful montage of iconic scenes from Indian films that embody patriotism and resilience. Starting with Shah Rukh Khan’s memorable dialogue from Happy New Year, the compilation transitions seamlessly into goosebump-inducing moments from Fighter, Main Hoon Na, RRR, Lakshya, Gunjan Saxena, Kai Po Che, Mary Kom, Major, and 83.

The post was accompanied by an inspiring caption:

“India’s story starts with a little bit of hope. And in this story, the characters are complex. They fumble, question, find their purpose, and eventually, find themselves. Like most heroes, they’re a part of something bigger than themselves, and they don’t take the responsibility lightly. Today, we honour their sacrifice, their courage, and their dreams. To India, the story that’s still being written.”

The compilation resonates deeply with audiences, reflecting not only the cinematic brilliance of these films but also the indomitable spirit of India and its people. By blending moments of triumph, sacrifice, and perseverance, Netflix captures the essence of Republic Day—celebrating India’s journey and the heroes, both real and reel, who have contributed to its legacy.

The heartfelt video is a reminder of how cinema serves as a mirror to a nation’s soul, narrating stories that inspire generations. As the nation celebrates, this tribute from Netflix reinforces the pride and hope of being part of a story that continues to evolve.

Watch the video here:

