Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Netflix Celebrates India’s 76th Republic Day With A Heartfelt Tribute, Watch

As India proudly commemorates its 76th Republic Day in 2025, global entertainment platform Netflix marked the occasion with a stirring tribute, sharing a beautifully curated video celebrating India's cinematic journey through patriotic stories.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As India proudly commemorates its 76th Republic Day in 2025, global entertainment platform Netflix marked the occasion with a stirring tribute, sharing a beautifully curated video celebrating India’s cinematic journey through patriotic stories.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The video, released on Netflix’s official social media handle on X (formerly Twitter), features a powerful montage of iconic scenes from Indian films that embody patriotism and resilience. Starting with Shah Rukh Khan’s memorable dialogue from Happy New Year, the compilation transitions seamlessly into goosebump-inducing moments from Fighter, Main Hoon Na, RRR, Lakshya, Gunjan Saxena, Kai Po Che, Mary Kom, Major, and 83.

The post was accompanied by an inspiring caption:
“India’s story starts with a little bit of hope. And in this story, the characters are complex. They fumble, question, find their purpose, and eventually, find themselves. Like most heroes, they’re a part of something bigger than themselves, and they don’t take the responsibility lightly. Today, we honour their sacrifice, their courage, and their dreams. To India, the story that’s still being written.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The compilation resonates deeply with audiences, reflecting not only the cinematic brilliance of these films but also the indomitable spirit of India and its people. By blending moments of triumph, sacrifice, and perseverance, Netflix captures the essence of Republic Day—celebrating India’s journey and the heroes, both real and reel, who have contributed to its legacy.

The heartfelt video is a reminder of how cinema serves as a mirror to a nation’s soul, narrating stories that inspire generations. As the nation celebrates, this tribute from Netflix reinforces the pride and hope of being part of a story that continues to evolve.

Watch the video here:

Also Read: Did Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Play PR Games With Shahid Kapoor? Deva Actor Reveals Humiliation, Watch

Filed under

76th Republic Day Netflix

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Republic Day Parade: The Indonesian Military Academy Participates, Watch

Republic Day Parade: The Indonesian Military Academy Participates, Watch

Republic Day 2025: Indonesia To Create History As Its Contingent To Be In Lead Of Parade At Kartavya Path

Republic Day 2025: Indonesia To Create History As Its Contingent To Be In Lead Of...

Republic Day 2025: National Flag Unfurled with 21-Gun Salute, Parade Begins By The Ministry of Culture

Republic Day 2025: National Flag Unfurled with 21-Gun Salute, Parade Begins By The Ministry of...

Was Saif Ali Khan Given Preferential Treatment? Reports Suggest An Insurance Company Approved Rs 25 Lakh For Actor In Just Few Hours

Was Saif Ali Khan Given Preferential Treatment? Reports Suggest An Insurance Company Approved Rs 25...

Donald Trump Urges Arab Nations To Assist In Gaza ‘Cleanup’ Plan: ‘It’s A Complete Mess’

Donald Trump Urges Arab Nations To Assist In Gaza ‘Cleanup’ Plan: ‘It’s A Complete Mess’

Entertainment

Was Saif Ali Khan Given Preferential Treatment? Reports Suggest An Insurance Company Approved Rs 25 Lakh For Actor In Just Few Hours

Was Saif Ali Khan Given Preferential Treatment? Reports Suggest An Insurance Company Approved Rs 25

Did Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Play PR Games With Shahid Kapoor? Deva Actor Reveals Humiliation, Watch

Did Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Play PR Games With Shahid Kapoor? Deva Actor Reveals

How Much Does Lizzo Weigh? Singer Achieves Her Weight-Loss Goal, Internet Says ‘That Ozempic Is Like Magic’

How Much Does Lizzo Weigh? Singer Achieves Her Weight-Loss Goal, Internet Says ‘That Ozempic Is

Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force In Trouble? Veer Pahariya’s Role Faces Heat From Kodava Community For Showing Late Squadron Leader As Tamilian

Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force In Trouble? Veer Pahariya’s Role Faces Heat From Kodava Community For

Why Is Shah Rukh Khan Getting A 9 Crore Refund From Maharashtra Government?

Why Is Shah Rukh Khan Getting A 9 Crore Refund From Maharashtra Government?

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox