Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

NewsX Budget Survey: Experts Weigh In On Survey Results | NewsX Exclusive

As Budget 2025 looms on the horizon, the NewsX Budget Survey, powered by "Statistically Speaking," has shed light on what Indians think about critical economic issues.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
NewsX Budget Survey: Experts Weigh In On Survey Results | NewsX Exclusive

As Budget 2025 looms on the horizon, the NewsX Budget Survey, powered by "Statistically Speaking," has shed light on what Indians think about critical economic issues.


As Budget 2025 looms on the horizon, the NewsX Budget Survey, powered by “Statistically Speaking,” has shed light on what Indians think about critical economic issues. The survey, conducted just days before the presentation of the first budget of the Modi 3.0 government, dives into topics ranging from income tax to corruption and public outlook on the economy’s trajectory.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Mixed View on Economic Satisfaction From The Budget Survey Results

One of the key questions asked was, “Are you happy with the state of the economy?” The results revealed a split in public opinion. While 53% of respondents expressed satisfaction, 39% voiced dissatisfaction, and 8% remained undecided. “The gap between those happy and unhappy with the economy is not very wide,” observed Vinit Malhotra, host of the show.

Economist Dr. Sharaad Kohli remarked, “Incomes have gone up, but inflation has eroded the benefits. Sometimes, income increases are simply not enough to outpace rising costs, which explains this mixed sentiment.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Budget Survey Results Call for Lower Income Taxes

When asked whether income tax should be reduced further, an overwhelming 70% said yes. However, 26% of respondents opposed the idea. Dr. Kohli commented on this discrepancy: “We are a consumption-driven economy. Putting more money in people’s pockets is crucial. Income tax relief is not just desirable; it’s essential to drive consumption and economic growth.”

The survey also touched upon corruption, asking if it has decreased over the last decade. The responses were almost evenly split, with 50% believing corruption had declined and 47% disagreeing. While corruption at higher levels may have reduced, Dr. Kohli pointed out the persistence of everyday corruption. “From small bribes to tax evasion, these systemic issues still plague our economy,” he explained.

Family Incomes and Inflation Woes

When questioned about changes in family income over the past five years, 34% of respondents reported an increase, while 36% saw no change, and 30% experienced a decline. Panelist Dr. Ajay Dua highlighted the concern: “For those whose income has stagnated, inflation means they are effectively earning less. This is a macroeconomic challenge that the Finance Minister must address.”

Economic Outlook

Looking ahead, 48% of respondents were optimistic about the economy in 2025, 31% were neutral, and 21% were pessimistic. Mitali Nikore, Senior Economist, noted, “Income inequality, especially post-COVID, has worsened. Women and youth in tier 3 and 4 cities are particularly affected. Inclusive growth should be a priority for policymakers.”

The Freebies Debate

The discussion also delved into the contentious issue of government freebies. Dr. Kohli did not mince words: “Freebies are bad economics. They encourage short-term thinking at the expense of long-term growth. States like Punjab, with debt-to-GDP ratios exceeding 50%, are prime examples of the risks involved.”

Nikore echoed similar concerns, emphasizing the unsustainability of such measures. “While they provide temporary relief, freebies don’t address the root causes of economic hardship,” she said.

India’s Sentiments Through NewsX Budget Survey

The NewsX Budget Survey paints a nuanced picture of India’s economic sentiment. From demands for income tax relief to concerns about inflation, corruption, and inequality, the findings underline the challenges and priorities for Budget 2025. As Dr. Ajay Dua summed up, “The government must balance immediate relief measures with long-term structural reforms to ensure sustainable growth.”

As the nation awaits the Finance Minister’s budget announcement, these insights provide a crucial glimpse into what the people of India expect from their economic future.

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand Becomes First State To Enforce Uniform Civil Code: What It Means For Citizens And Society?

Filed under

NewsX Budget Survey

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

NewsX Budget Survey: How Does India Feel About The Economy? | NewsX Exclusive

NewsX Budget Survey: How Does India Feel About The Economy? | NewsX Exclusive

India Protests Sri Lankan Navy’s Firing On Fishermen, Calls For Stronger Diplomatic Action

India Protests Sri Lankan Navy’s Firing On Fishermen, Calls For Stronger Diplomatic Action

Copyright Infringement Issue: Madras HC Dismisses Netflix’ Plea Against Actor Dhanush

Copyright Infringement Issue: Madras HC Dismisses Netflix’ Plea Against Actor Dhanush

Budget 2025: An Overview Of The Current Capital Gains Tax

Budget 2025: An Overview Of The Current Capital Gains Tax

Trump Orders Military Intervention In California To Combat Wildfires, Faces Criticism

Trump Orders Military Intervention In California To Combat Wildfires, Faces Criticism

Entertainment

Laapata Ladies Nominated For Japan Academy Film Prize 2024

Laapata Ladies Nominated For Japan Academy Film Prize 2024

‘Still A Black Man. Still 100% Black,’ Says Snoop Dogg After Hitting Back At Haters Over Performing At Trump’s Crypto Ball

‘Still A Black Man. Still 100% Black,’ Says Snoop Dogg After Hitting Back At Haters

61-Year-Old Quentin Tarantino Reveals Why He Is In No Hurry To Become A Father

61-Year-Old Quentin Tarantino Reveals Why He Is In No Hurry To Become A Father

Reese Witherspoon Shares How Her Role In Legally Blonde Influenced Her Perspective

Reese Witherspoon Shares How Her Role In Legally Blonde Influenced Her Perspective

This Former Danity Kane Member Felt Like ‘Piece Of Meat’ While Working With Diddy, Valued Only For Sex Appeal

This Former Danity Kane Member Felt Like ‘Piece Of Meat’ While Working With Diddy, Valued

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Sam Pitroda’s Remarks On Illegal Migrants Spark Political Uproar Ahead of Elections

Sam Pitroda’s Remarks On Illegal Migrants Spark Political Uproar Ahead of Elections

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox