NewsX Exclusive: 90% Of Delhiites Say Yamuna Water Is Unsafe To Drink, Survey Reveals

A recent NewsX-India News survey reveals that 90% of Delhi residents believe the Yamuna River’s water is unsafe for drinking, highlighting widespread concern over the river's severe pollution.

The findings of the survey have reignited political tensions ahead of the Delhi elections. BJP leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have seized on the opportunity to criticize Arvind Kejriwal for failing to effectively tackle the issue of Yamuna pollution. “The condition of the Yamuna is a direct result of the AAP government’s inaction and broken promises,” Adityanath stated in a public address.

Congress, led by Sandeep Dikshit, has also joined the chorus of criticism, blaming Kejriwal for not completing the river cleanup projects that were promised during his tenure. Dikshit argued, “Kejriwal’s government has not delivered on its commitments to clean up the Yamuna, leaving the river in its current toxic state.”

Despite claims of progress by the AAP government, including initiatives for wastewater treatment and sewage management, environmental experts continue to warn that untreated sewage, industrial effluents, and inadequate waste treatment remain significant threats to the river’s health. The survey results reflect widespread disillusionment with the government’s efforts to address these issues.

With the elections looming, the polluted Yamuna has become a flashpoint for political debate. Voters’ growing concerns about the state of the river and its implications for public health and the environment are likely to play a key role in shaping the electoral outcome.

