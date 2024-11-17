Nigeria Honors PM Modi With GCON Award: Top International Awards Received By PM

Nigeria will honor Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the prestigious Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), marking his 17th international recognition. Modi arrived in Nigeria as part of a three-nation tour, aiming to strengthen ties between India and Nigeria.

Nigeria is set to award Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the prestigious Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) honor, making him the second foreign dignitary to receive this distinction after Queen Elizabeth in 1969. This marks the 17th international recognition PM Modi has received from a foreign nation.

PM Modi arrives in Niger

The announcement was made as Modi arrived in Nigeria, the first stop on his three-nation tour, which will also include Brazil and Guyana. The visit aims to further strengthen the growing strategic partnership between India and Nigeria.

Upon his arrival in Abuja, Modi was warmly received by Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Nigeria’s Minister for Federal Capital Territory, who presented him with the ‘Key to the City’ of Abuja.

Here is a list of international awards conferred upon Modi:

Dominica Award of Honour (2024)

The Commonwealth of Dominica will confer its highest national honor, the Dominica Award of Honour, upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the upcoming India-CARICOM Summit in Guyana. The award acknowledges Modi’s support to Dominica during the Covid-19 crisis.

An official statement from Dominica’s Office of the Prime Minister noted that the award recognizes Modi’s contributions during the pandemic and his commitment to enhancing India-Dominica relations.

Order of St. Andrew Award(2024)

During a special ceremony in the Kremlin on July 9, 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded Modi Russia’s highest national honor, recognizing his efforts to deepen India-Russia relations. The award, announced in 2019, was presented during Modi’s first visit to Russia since that year.

Order of the Druk Gyalpo (2024)

In March 2024, Modi was presented with Bhutan’s highest civilian honor, becoming the first foreign head of government to receive this award. It acknowledged his exceptional contributions to India-Bhutan relations and his service to Bhutanese people. The award was announced in 2019.

Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour (2023)

On July 13, 2023, French President Emmanuel Macron bestowed Modi with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, France’s highest distinction. Modi is the first Indian prime minister to receive this honor.

Order of Nile (2023)

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi awarded Modi Egypt’s highest state honor, the Order of Nile, during his state visit to Egypt in June 2023, which marked his first visit to the country.

Grand Companion of the Order of Logohu (2023)

During his May 2023 visit to Papua New Guinea, Modi was awarded the Grand Companion of the Order of Logohu, the country’s highest civilian award, by the Governor-General of PNG, Bob Dadae.

Companion of the Order of Fiji (2023)

Modi received Fiji’s highest honor, the Companion of the Order of Fiji, from Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in May 2023, recognizing his global leadership.

Republic of Palau’s Ebakl Award (2023)

President Surangel Whipps Jr. of the Republic of Palau presented Prime Minister Modi with the Ebakl, a significant cultural honor in 2023, symbolizing leadership and wisdom, central to Palauan tradition.

Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen (2019)

During a state visit to the Maldives in 2019, Prime Minister Modi was awarded the country’s highest honor, the Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen, by President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

Order of Zayed Award (2019)

In 2019, PM Modi received the UAE’s highest civilian award, the Order of Zayed, in recognition of his efforts to enhance bilateral relations between India and the UAE.

King Hamad Order of the Renaissance (2019)

Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa presented PM Modi with the King Hamad Order of the Renaissance in 2019, acknowledging his contributions to strengthening India-Bahrain relations.

Grand Collar of the State of Palestine Award (2018)

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas awarded PM Modi the Grand Collar of the State of Palestine in 2018, recognizing his role in enhancing India-Palestine relations.

State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan Award (2016)

During his visit to Afghanistan in 2016, PM Modi received the State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan Award, the highest civilian honor of Afghanistan, from President Ashraf Ghani.

King Abdulaziz Sash (2016)

In 2016, PM Modi was awarded Saudi Arabia’s highest civilian honor, the King Abdulaziz Sash, by King Salman bin Abdulaziz during his visit to Saudi Arabia.

Historic trip by PM Modi

PM Modi’s visit marks the first trip by an Indian Prime Minister to Nigeria in 17 years.

India and Nigeria have maintained strong bilateral ties since 2007, with expanding cooperation in economic, energy, and defense sectors. More than 200 Indian companies have invested over $27 billion in key industries in Nigeria, reinforcing India’s role as a key development partner.

