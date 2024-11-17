Nigeria To Confer Rare Honor On PM Modi, Last Given To Queen Elizabeth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to receive Nigeria’s highest civilian honor, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) award. This distinction has previously been conferred on only one foreign dignitary, Queen Elizabeth II, in 1969. With this accolade, PM Modi will join a rare and distinguished league. Notably, this marks the 17th international honor bestowed upon him by a foreign nation.

Warm Welcome in Abuja

Upon arriving in Nigeria, PM Modi received a grand reception in Abuja, where he was greeted by Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Nigerian Minister for Federal Capital Territory. In a gesture of respect and friendship, he was presented with the symbolic ‘Key to the City’ of Abuja, underscoring the importance of his visit.

Strengthening Strategic Ties

PM Modi expressed his enthusiasm for the visit, saying: “At the invitation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, this will be my first visit to Nigeria, which is our close partner in the West African region. My visit will be an opportunity to build upon our Strategic Partnership that is based on shared belief in democracy and pluralism. I am also eagerly looking forward to meeting the Indian community and friends from Nigeria who have sent me warm welcome messages in Hindi.”

This visit, the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Nigeria in 17 years, is seen as a milestone in the evolving partnership between the two nations. PM Modi’s trip aims to further deepen the robust ties in areas like trade, energy, and defense, highlighting shared democratic values and cultural connections.

India-Nigeria Relations

India and Nigeria share a long-standing and multifaceted partnership. Nigeria, as Africa’s largest economy, has been a crucial partner for India in trade and development cooperation. With over 200 Indian companies investing more than $27 billion in Nigeria across key sectors, India has emerged as a major development partner.

The visit symbolizes India’s commitment to bolstering its ties with Nigeria and the wider African continent. It also reflects Nigeria’s recognition of India’s leadership on global issues and its role as a partner in addressing shared challenges.

A Step Forward in Global Diplomacy

This prestigious honor is a testament to PM Modi’s growing stature as a global leader and the respect India commands on the world stage. The visit not only strengthens bilateral relations but also highlights the shared vision for a more inclusive, democratic, and prosperous global order.

