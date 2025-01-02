Home
Thursday, January 2, 2025
Nimisha Priya’s Mother Seeks Global Help To Save Daughter On Death Row In Yemen

Nimisha Priya, a Kerala nurse sentenced to death in Yemen, faces imminent execution. Her mother urgently seeks global support to prevent her daughter’s death. Efforts are underway to negotiate with the victim’s family for forgiveness and delay the execution.

Nimisha Priya’s Mother Seeks Global Help To Save Daughter On Death Row In Yemen

Nimisha Priya, a nurse from Kerala, India, is to be executed in Yemen. The crisis has sparked international calls for mercy, and her mother, Prema Kumari, has made an urgent appeal to the global community to help save her daughter’s life.

The case for Nimisha Priya, accused of murder, is grave. The President of Yemen has now signed the execution order. It is a huge step towards implementing the punishment. In the process, the public prosecutor’s office would contact the family of the victim to seek consent. If they agree, the date for the execution would be fixed.

However, there still is a slight hope for Nimisha. In case the family of the victim can be brought to show some mercy, the execution can be avoided. Discussions are going on currently, as a team of Indian embassy officials has been working tirelessly to convince the family to give forgiveness. Besides that, a local Sheikh is working as a go-between to create a healthy dialogue between both the families.

Iran Provides Backing In Global Diplomacy

Iran, too, has taken notice of the case and top officials have already offered to intervene to help avert the execution. International attention does not get much more significant than this and only serves to emphasize the gravity of the situation while offering hope for a diplomatic way out.

Negotiation with the family of the victim had been going well until August, when the payment missed. The breakdown caused a breakdown in trust, which has not easily been restored between the parties involved. Efforts are underway to rebuild the lost trust. It is no longer on the basis of money incentives but a sincere request for forgiveness by the victim’s family.

The discussions on the ‘blood money’ possibility under Sharia law are very crucial, but the bottom line is that the family is forgiven without any monetary compensation. In case the family forgives her, then all legal ways for her release or reduction in the sentence will be opened.

Indian Government’s Role

It is from these formal letters sent by the Indian government that more time to negotiate has been ensured, given that execution would be put on hold for more than six months, thereby affording much needed time for the continuation of diplomatic talks.

Although negotiations had stalled, recent developments have brought renewed hope. Talks are now resuming, and there is cautious optimism that the victim’s family can still be convinced to withhold consent for the execution. This remains the primary avenue through which Nimisha can be spared.

