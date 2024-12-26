Home
Friday, December 27, 2024
we-woman

Nitish Katara Murder Case: Vikas Yadav Moves Delhi HC For Furlough

Vikas Yadav, serving a life sentence for the 2002 murder of business executive Nitish Katara, has approached the Delhi High Court seeking a three-week furlough.

This request comes after the rejection of his previous application by the competent authority, despite being permitted to reapply as per an earlier court directive.

Background

Yadav, imprisoned in Tihar Jail, was convicted alongside his cousin Vishal Yadav for abducting and killing Nitish Katara on February 17, 2002. The murder was motivated by their disapproval of Katara’s close friendship with their sister, Bharti.

Over the years, Yadav has spent more than 22 years in custody. Factoring in remission, he claims to have served nearly 30 years without any opportunity for bail, parole, or furlough, except for brief custody paroles.

Grounds for the Petition

Filed through advocates Kanhaiya Singhal and Ujwal Ghai, Yadav’s plea emphasizes his prolonged incarceration and claims of reformation. The petition argues:

– Prolonged Imprisonment: At the time of the crime, Yadav was 27 years old. Now at 50, he claims to seek a chance to reconnect with society after decades of isolation.
– Reformation and Conduct: The plea asserts that Yadav has reformed himself and is not involved in any other legal cases.
– Humanitarian Grounds: It argues for a “breath of fresh air” after such a long period in confinement, emphasizing his need to rebuild social ties and reunite with family.

Previous Denial of Furlough

In October, the Delhi Prisons administration rejected Yadav’s furlough request, citing his “unsatisfactory” conduct in prison. This decision followed a review of his behavior and the potential risks associated with his release.

Legal Perspective

The plea underscores that the petitioner has never attempted to abscond during his incarceration and poses no threat of evasion from the remaining sentence. It also appeals to the court’s sense of fairness, highlighting that Yadav’s consistent denial of furlough is an anomaly compared to the treatment of other long-term inmates.

Case Significance

The Nitish Katara case has been one of India’s most high-profile honor killing cases, shedding light on the darker sides of familial control and societal prejudices. The prosecution alleged that Vikas and Vishal Yadav brutally killed Katara due to his close relationship with Bharti, defying their wishes.

As Yadav now seeks a furlough for reintegration into society, the court’s decision will not only affect his personal circumstances but may also set a precedent for other long-term convicts claiming reformation. The petition is currently under consideration.

Vikas Yadav

Vikas Yadav

