Home > India > Nitish Kumar Directs Teachers Vacancies Assessment: Know Who Is Eligible For 35 Percent Women Reservation In Bihar

Ahead of the assembly elections, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar directed the Education Department to promptly assess vacancies for teachers in government schools and initiate the process for conducting the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4. Currently, the appointment process is underway for 1,51,579 vacancies.

Nitish Kumar (Credit -X)
Last Updated: July 16, 2025 21:38:14 IST

Ahead of the assembly elections, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday directed the Education Department to promptly assess vacancies for teachers in government schools and initiate the process for conducting the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.

The Chief Minister said that the government is committed to filling teaching positions without delay and has asked officials to expedite the recruitment process.

In Bihar, the assembly elections are likely to be held in October or November this year. 

35 Percent Reservation Will Be Provided Exclusively For Women Who Are Residents Of Bihar

In a post on ‘X’, Kumar said, “We have instructed the Education Department to immediately calculate the vacancies for teachers in government schools and take action to conduct the TRE 4 examination for appointments as soon as possible. The state government has already clarified that the benefit of 35 per cent reservation for women in appointments will be given only to women residents of Bihar.”

Earlier on July 9, Kumar reaffirmed his government’s commitment to women’s empowerment, announcing that 35 per cent reservation will be provided exclusively for women who are permanent residents of Bihar in all direct recruitments across government posts and cadres, including contractual and outsourced appointments.

The Cabinet had approved a 35 per cent reservation for original residents of Bihar in state government services on July 8.

In a post shared on the social media platform X, CM Kumar wrote, “Everyone knows that it has been decided to grant 35 per cent horizontal reservation exclusively to female candidates who are native residents of Bihar for direct appointments to all levels and types of posts in all government services/cadres of Bihar state.”

Process To Fill 1,51,579 Teacher Vacancies Is Underway

“Currently, the appointment process is underway for 1,51,579 vacancies. In these appointments, which will take place in various phases, only female candidates who are native residents of Bihar will be eligible for the 35 per cent horizontal reservation benefit,” the CM wrote.

He reiterated the government’s broader vision in his post and wrote, “We are committed to ensuring women’s empowerment and active and positive participation of women in society.” 

ALSO READ: Nitish Kumar’s Big Announcement Ahead of Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections: 35 Per Cent Reservation For Bihar Women In Government Jobs

