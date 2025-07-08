Nitish Kumar’s Big Announcement Ahead of Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections: 35 Per Cent Reservation For Bihar Women In Government Jobs

In what is seen as a big move ahead of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha polls, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on July 8, announced to reserve 35 per cent of all the government jobs for the women who are the permanent natives of Bihar. This decision has been taken after a cabinet meeting was conducted regarding this issue. Women living outside Bihar will not be eligible for this incentive. Bihar Chief Secretary S Siddharth said that the second important decision related to general administration is that only women native to the state will be allowed 35 per cent horizontal reservation on all posts in direct appointment in all government service cadres of Bihar state.

NDA becomes the top choice amongst women to form the government in Bihar

The announcement to reserve 35 per cent of the government jobs for women comes amidst the surveys showing the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Janata Dal (United) alliance to the firm choice of women ahead of the upcoming Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections. An opinion poll done by the company Ink Insight has shown that JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar is the top choice as chief minister among women. 45 percent of the women surveyed said in that they wish to see Nitish as the Chief Minister again. Meanwhile amongst the youth, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has emerged a popular choice and 42 per cent of people in the 18-29 age group prefer him over Nitish as the next CM.

When will the Bihar assembly polls be held?

Currently, no particular date has been decided for the Bihar Vidhan Sabha polls, but it is estimated that the polls will be conducted before November 22, 2025. It is because, according to the Election Commission’s data, the term of the 243-member Bihar Assembly ends on November 22, 2025.

