Mahua Moitra Moves Supreme Court Against ECI’s Voter Roll Revision In Bihar, Seeks Nationwide Stay

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has gone to the Supreme Court, seeking a writ petition under Article 32 of the Constitution to challenge the Election Commission of India’s recent notification for a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. Elections are all set for Bihar. The petition also prays for a stay on the implementation of like revisions in other states, including West Bengal.

The ECI had initiated the Special Intensive Revision on June 24, in view of updating the voter lists because of the fast-paced urbanization, migration, and presence of ineligible names like illegal migrants. This intends to conduct a door-to-door verification drive through Booth Level Officers (BLOs) for the inclusion of eligible voters and thereby exclusion of ineligible voters. Such a revision in Bihar was lastly conducted in the year 2003.

Just filed writ petition in Supreme Court challenging @ECISVEEP notification to conduct SIR in Bihar & seeking a stay on conducting the same in other states including Bengal pic.twitter.com/Mawp9ZrgzQ — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 5, 2025

What does Mahua Moitra’s petition say?

Mahua Moitra’s petition contends that the Election Commission of India action is contrary to several constitutional provisions like Articles 14 which says equality of right, 19(1)(a) which says speech freedom, 21 which says (life right), 325, and 326 and other important provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi’s Image On Sanitary Pad Boxes Sparked Political Storm In Bihar

Adding to this, TMC leader warned that the revision exercise may lead to mass disenfranchisement of voters who are already registered and have participated in elections multiple times before. She has also objected to the ECI’s requirement of citizenship documents for inclusion or retention in the voter roll. Moitra called it as unconstitutional and not backed by any existing legal framework.

What Is the Special Intensive Revision Mahua Moitra saying about?

The Special Intensive Revision is an intensive voter list updating exercise initiated by the ECI to make electoral rolls more fine accurate. It necessitate a house-to-house canvassing by Booth Level Officers to check voter information that include new eligible citizens, and delete ineligible names, like those of deceased individuals or foreign nationals. Election Commission of India has also asserted that the process would strictly follow rules and take care to keep vulnerable sections like the elderly, sick, disabled, and poor, from being harassed.

ECI has also requested the help of political parties in order to avoid making mistakes and thereby to ensure transparency. Moitra’s petition asks the Supreme Court to hold back the ECI from releasing such notices in other states, notably West Bengal, where she alleges the revision process can be misused to stifle voter rights.

The Supreme Court is likely to take up the issue soon.

ALSO READ: Election Commission Of India Faces Heat Over Voter Roll Revision Exercise Ahead Of Bihar Polls