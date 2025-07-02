Election Commission Of India Faces Heat Over Voter Roll Revision Exercise Ahead Of Bihar Polls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday met with representatives from various political parties to discuss concerns regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The SIR aims to verify the eligibility of voters and ensure accurate electoral rolls ahead of the assembly elections expected to be held later this year.

Representatives of 11 political parties met with the Election Commission, including Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar along with other Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu Vivek Joshi at Nirvachan Sadan.

“Representatives of various political parties(PPs) met Election Commission comprising CEC Sh Gyanesh Kumar along with ECs Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi at ECI, New Delhi, today to discuss the issues related to Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar,” the Commission posted on X.

Bihar Polls to be held this year

The Election Commission is currently conducting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar, ahead of the Assembly elections which are expected to held later this year. The opposition parties has raised alarm over the exercise, claiming that it will be used to disenfranchise voters.

The ECI stated that the SIR is being conducted in accordance with Article 326 of the Constitution and the Representation of the People Act 1950, to identify ineligible voters and ensure no eligible voter is left out.

“Commission stated that SIR is being conducted in accordance with provisions of Article 326, RP Act 1950 & instructions issued on 24.06.2025 Party representatives raised concerns related to SIR. Each concern which was raised by any member of PP was fully addressed by Commission,” the post added.

Opposition raises concern ahead of Bihar Polls

Opposition parties, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), expressed concerns that the SIR might be used to disenfranchise voters, particularly the poor and marginalized.

According to the EC, certain members had a prior appointment with the poll panel and some had come unannounced, however the Commission allowed two representatives from every party for a meeting.

“Some of the participants were given an appointment and others were allowed to join in without any prior appointment as Commission decided to meet two representatives from every party so as to listen to all views,” read the ECI’s post.

The ECI assured that the SIR would be conducted transparently and fairly, with measures in place to assist vulnerable groups, such as senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and the economically vulnerable. A group of 18 leaders from 11 political parties met with the Election Commissioners regarding the upcoming Bihar elections. The exercise has faced heavy criticism from the opposition.

The SIR involves house-to-house verification, online submission of forms, and assistance from Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and volunteers.

Earlier today, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav claimed the SIR exercise is being used to help the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) win the upcoming Bihar polls by denying poor people their right to vote. The RJD leader also claimed that the Narendra Modi-led Centre will impose President’s rule in the state to consolidate power.

“Two days after the (SIR) notification itself, we have asked the Election Commission that our mahagathbandan, the alliance, wants to meet with you, a delegation wants to meet with you. The RJD leader also claimed that voting rights being allegedly taken away is just the first step, with the BJP coming for people’s pensions and rations later on.

“It looks like the Election Commission has become Modi’s, BJP’s Commission, and BJP, Nitish Kumar is silent on this. They are losing the elections by votes so EC is helping them from the back. When they lose, first they cut votes of poor, then pension, after that ration. Modi ji will eat all that up. Voting is a right in a Constitutional democracy, and that too you are taking that way,” he added.

The Bihar assembly elections are scheduled to take place at the end of this year, with the SIR exercise notified on June 24.

