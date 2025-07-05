Rahul Gandhi’s Image On Sanitary Pad Boxes Sparked Political Storm In Bihar

The Congress’ decision to distribute five lakh sanitary pad boxes with the images of party leader Rahul Gandhi sparked a political row in Bihar on Friday. The BJP-led NDA questioned the decision, calling it a “direct insult” to women.

The pads are being distributed under the party’s “Priyadarshini Udaan Yojana”, aimed at raising menstrual hygiene awareness among women in Bihar. The party said the initiative is part of a larger campaign for women voters in the state.

Bihar Congress President Rajesh Kumar said the decision to distribute sanitary pad boxes came to promote menstrual hygiene awareness among rural women.

Displaying a sanitary pad box with Rahul’s image, he said, “This drive is in line with the promise of Rs 2,500 monthly stipend under the ‘Mai Bahin Samman Yojana’ that the INDIA bloc would implement upon coming to power.”

JD(U) MLC and spokesperson Neeraj Kumar accused Congress of degrading the dignity of women.

“It shows, in politics, what is called ideological bankruptcy or lack of intellect. Not understanding the situation, or, naturally, the outcomes of being with a party like RJD, which is known for its political misdeeds, the effect of that co-operation was seen,” Neeraj Kumar further said.

“Whatever needs to be done for women in Bihar is being done by the government. But the Congress, which is worried about its prospects in the upcoming assembly polls, has shown its ideological bankruptcy. Its leader Rahul Gandhi has been notorious for lacking a sense of propriety. The trait seems to have afflicted the party, in which sycophancy reigns supreme,” BJP spokesman Kuntal Krishna alleged.

“In the modern era, the question is not why Rahul Gandhi’s photos are there on the packets. The question is why our daughters in Bihar are still compelled to use pieces of cloth during their menstruation cycle, and fall ill. The BJP has always had an anti-women mindset,” she said.

Bihar will go to the polls later this year.

