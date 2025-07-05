What Do We Know About The 11 Documents Listed By The EC For Bihar Voter Verification

Bihar is all set to have its assembly elections this year but the Election Commission have not announced the dates for the same. However, it has come up with a special electoral rolls revision in Bihar which specifies that any voter whose name is not mentioned in the 2003 Electoral Rolls requires to submit at least one of 11 documents establishing their eligibility to vote. Two EC statements cite “inclusion of the names of foreign illegal immigrants,” “frequent migration,” young citizens becoming eligible to vote and non-reporting of deaths” as the reasons behind this new revision of rolls in Bihar.

All you need to know about the 11 documents for the Bihar voter verification?

1. The first document could be any Identity card or the Pension Payment Order issued to regular employee or the pensioner of any Central Government/State Government/Public Sector Undertaking.

2. It can also be any Identity Card/Certificate/Document issued by Government/Local Authorities/Banks/ Post Office/LIC /PSU in India earlier to 01.07.1987. These documents also include employment proof even in local government.

3. Birth Certificate issued by the authority like the Local Registrar of Births and Deaths, appointed by the State Government under the Registration of Births and Deaths (RBD) Act, 1969.

4. Passport can be considered another document for the Bihar voter verification. To obtain a passport in India, the applicants need to register on the Passport Seva Online Portal, fill the online application form, upload required documents, submit the fees, and fix an appointment at a Regional Passport Office (RPO) or the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK). The application is processed after the appointment and the passport is dispatched to the applicant’s address.

5. Matriculation certificate issued by recognised boards/universities. Boards like CBSE, ICSE and Bihar state board conduct the matriculation exam.

6. Permanent Residence or the domicile certificate.

7. Forest Right Certificate: The Gram Sabha is responsible for the process of determining the nature and extent of individual or community forest rights.

8. OBC/SC/ST or any caste certificate.

9. National Register of Citizens (Wherever it exists): It is not applicable to Bihar.

10. Family Register, prepared by State/Local authorities. This register includes name of the household head, names and details of all family members.

11. Any land/house allotment certificate by Government.

