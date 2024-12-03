The All Tripura Hotel and Restaurant Owners’ Association announced on Monday that Bangladeshi citizens would no longer be permitted to stay in hotels across the state.

The All Tripura Hotel and Restaurant Owners’ Association announced on Monday that Bangladeshi citizens would no longer be permitted to stay in hotels across the state. This directive, effective from December 2, comes in response to recent protests in Agartala triggered by attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh and the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das.

The move also follows a breach at the Bangladesh assistant high commission (AHC) in Agartala, which drew sharp condemnation from India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Tripura Hotels Instructed to Display Notices

The association has instructed all hotels to prominently display posters at their reception areas, clearly stating that Bangladeshi nationals are not allowed to check in. Bhaskar Chakraborty, the association’s secretary, said, “Hoteliers in Tripura are united in their decision to deny services to Bangladeshi nationals, and the implementation of this directive has begun immediately.”

Protests Sparked by Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

The decision to ban Bangladeshi citizens follows recent demonstrations in Agartala against attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. These incidents reportedly intensified after a regime change in the neighbouring country, raising concerns about the safety of minorities.

The situation escalated when over 50 protesters allegedly stormed the premises of the Bangladesh assistant high commission in Agartala during a demonstration. Reports suggest the protesters broke through the main gate to enter the compound, causing a breach in diplomatic protocol and security.

Reacting strongly to the incident, the Ministry of External Affairs termed the breach “deeply regrettable.” A spokesperson stated, “Diplomatic and consular properties must be respected and protected under all circumstances.” The MEA further reassured that security for the Bangladesh high commission in New Delhi, as well as other Bangladeshi missions in India, has been enhanced.

Bangladesh’s Response

In Dhaka, the Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed strong disapproval of the incident. In a statement, it said, “The violent demonstration and attack by a large group of protesters of the Hindu Sangharsh Samiti on the premises of the assistant high commission is deeply resented.” The ministry alleged that the protesters were allowed to enter the premises by forcefully breaking down the gate.

India, on its part, expressed serious concern over the escalating violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. The MEA urged the interim government in Bangladesh to uphold its responsibility to ensure the safety of all minorities. “The surge of extremist rhetoric and increasing incidents of violence against Hindus are unacceptable,” the ministry emphasized.