Tuesday, December 31, 2024
we-woman

No Plans For New Year Eve? Check The List Of Places One Can Hop On Tonight

As 2024 draws to a close, it’s time to embrace the excitement of ringing in 2025 with vibrant celebrations that are both fun and affordable.

As 2024 draws to a close, it’s time to embrace the excitement of ringing in 2025 with vibrant celebrations that are both fun and affordable. If you’re in Delhi NCR or nearby areas, here’s a roundup of fantastic New Year’s Eve events, all priced under Rs 2000, so you can enjoy the festivities without breaking the bank. From sparkling parties to cultural performances, there’s something for everyone!

Imperfecto, Delhi NCR

For a glamorous New Year’s Eve, head to Imperfecto for “The Golden Countdown.” With live music, stunning decor, and an electric party atmosphere, it’s the perfect spot for those who want to celebrate in style.

  • Date: 31st Dec 2024, Tuesday
  • Price: Rs 1,699
  • Duration: 4 hours
  • Location: Multiple locations across Delhi NCR

Comedy Nights in Noida

Start your celebrations with laughter at Comedy Nights in Noida. Enjoy performances from three comedians for a lighter, fun-filled start to the new year.

  • Date: 30th Dec 2024 – 4th Jan 2025
  • Price: Rs 249 onwards
  • Duration: 1 hr 15 mins
  • Venue: Comedy County, Noida

New Year Party at IBIS New Delhi Aerocity

Celebrate in luxury at IBIS New Delhi Aerocity with live performances across genres, including Bhangra, Bollywood, EDM, and rock. Enjoy premium food and drinks, all in a sophisticated ambiance.

  • Date: 31st Dec 2024, Tuesday
  • Price: Rs 999 onwards
  • Duration: 6 hours
  • Venue: IBIS New Delhi Aerocity

Sassy Cocktail Garden, West Delhi

If you love dancing and good cocktails, Sassy Cocktail Garden in West Delhi is the place to be. With great music, delicious drinks, and food, this is the ideal spot for party lovers.

  • Date: 31st Dec 2024, Tuesday
  • Price: Rs 1,999 onwards
  • Duration: 4 hours
  • Venue: Sassy Cocktail Garden, West Delhi

Smaaash, Radisson Blu Dwarka

For an energetic celebration with DJ music, cocktails, and plenty of entertainment, Smaaash at Radisson Blu Dwarka is your destination. Enjoy a mix of gaming, music, and celebration to kick off 2025.

  • Date: 31st Dec 2024, Tuesday
  • Price: Rs 1,199
  • Duration: 4 hours
  • Venue: Smaaash, Dwarka

Drama, CP Delhi

A lively atmosphere with Bollywood, Bhangra, EDM, Sufi, and Blues awaits you at Drama in Connaught Place. Experience diverse music and dance styles in an affordable setting.

  • Date: 31st Dec 2024, Tuesday
  • Price: Rs 499
  • Duration: 3 hours
  • Venue: Drama, Connaught Place, Delhi

Countdown at The Irish House, Delhi NCR

Celebrate the ultimate countdown at The Irish House with a fantastic DJ lineup, food, and cocktails. This is the place for a relaxed yet energetic vibe as you dance your way into the new year.

  • Date: 31st Dec 2024, Tuesday
  • Price: Rs 1,500
  • Duration: 4 hours
  • Location: Multiple locations across Delhi NCR

Indian Classical Live Dance and Music

For those who want a peaceful and culturally rich way to celebrate, the Kathika Culture Centre presents an evening of classical music and Kathak dance, offering a soulful start to the new year.

  • Date: 31st Dec 2024 – 12th Jan 2025
  • Price: Rs 1,000
  • Duration: 2 hours
  • Venue: Kathika Culture Centre, Delhi

Whether you prefer dancing to the latest beats, attending a comedy show, or enjoying the beauty of classical art, these events are sure to offer you a memorable start to 2025—all within a budget. Choose your celebration and make this New Year’s Eve one to remember!

Also Read: Last Day Of 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates New Year Eve, Check Here

 

