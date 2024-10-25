Noel Tata Appointed Chairman Of Tata Trusts, But Can’t Lead Tata Sons – Why?

This is not the first time Noel Tata has faced challenges in his pursuit of the top role at Tata Sons. (Read more below)

Noel Tata, the half-brother of late industrialist Ratan Tata, has been appointed Chairman of Tata Trusts, sparking discussions about his role within the Tata Group. While his new position gives him significant influence, Noel Tata is barred from becoming the Chairman of Tata Sons—the key holding company of the conglomerate, which controls more than a dozen Tata companies.

This is not the first time Noel Tata has faced challenges in his pursuit of the top role at Tata Sons. In 2011, when Ratan Tata was preparing to step down, Noel Tata was considered a potential successor. However, the role eventually went to Cyrus Mistry, Noel Tata’s brother-in-law.

In 2019, Noel Tata was appointed a trustee of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, and in 2022, he became a trustee of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, leading to speculation about his possible appointment as Chairman of Tata Sons. However, he was not chosen for the role, as the Tata Group had by then implemented new rules to prevent conflicts of interest.

In 2022, under the leadership of Ratan Tata, Tata Sons amended its Articles of Association to prohibit any one individual from holding the position of Chairman for both Tata Trusts and Tata Sons simultaneously. This rule was enacted to avoid the concentration of power in one individual and ensure smooth governance within the group.

Noel Tata’s new role as Chairman of Tata Trusts gives him control over the Trusts’ 66% stake in Tata Sons, effectively providing significant influence over the conglomerate. However, the direct power to influence the group’s companies lies with the Chairman of Tata Sons, a position he cannot hold due to the amended rules.

Ratan Tata was the last person to simultaneously hold the Chairmanship of both Tata Trusts and Tata Sons. Since his departure, these roles have remained distinct, and the Tata Group has maintained this separation to ensure clarity in its governance.

This unique governance structure ensures that while the Chairman of Tata Trusts holds significant influence, the operational and strategic decisions concerning individual Tata companies remain with the Chairman of Tata Sons.

ALSO READ: Will Reliance Pay ₹1 Crore To A Delhi Developer For JioHotstar’s Domain? But Why?