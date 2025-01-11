Noida: 23-Year-Old Law Student Falls To Death From 7th Floor

Tapas had been stressed due to a strained relationship with one of his classmates, who allegedly stopped communicating with him recently.

A 23-year-old law student from Amity University, identified as Tapas, tragically fell to his death from the seventh floor of an apartment complex in Sector 99, Noida, under suspicious circumstances.

The incident occured on Saturday evening at Supreme Towers, where Tapas had joined a party hosted by his classmates.

Details of the incident

Tapas, a resident of Ghaziabad and a final-year LLB student at a private university, had reportedly been invited to a gathering at a flat shared by two of his friends.

Around 4:30 pm, his body was discovered in the rear section of the tower, an area currently under construction and closed to residents.

Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital by five classmates present at the party, he was declared dead on arrival.

Police Investigating Multiple Angles

The police have not yet determined whether Tapas’s death was accidental or the result of foul play.

While no suicide note was found at the scene, Tapas’s family has accused one of his classmates of harassment, leading to her being booked for abetment of suicide under Section 108 of the Indian Penal Code.

“The family suspects the involvement of his friends. All angles are being thoroughly investigated,” DCP Rambadan Singh said. The police are reviewing CCTV footage from the building and questioning those present at the gathering.

According to sources, Tapas had been stressed due to a strained relationship with one of his classmates, who allegedly stopped communicating with him recently. This angle is being closely examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

Suspicious Location of the Body

The rear section of Supreme Towers, where Tapas’s body was found, is a restricted construction zone with scaffoldings in place. Neha Bisht, a resident of the sixth floor, mentioned that she had seen Tapas earlier in the elevator. “It is strange that his body was found in a section that is off-limits to residents,” she remarked.

Tapas’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and the report is awaited to determine the cause of death.

The Noida Police Commissionerate stated that the family of the deceased has been informed, and the matter is being “thoroughly investigated from all angles.”

“We will take further legal action based on the family’s complaint and the autopsy findings,” a police spokesperson said.

