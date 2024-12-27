Notable Laws Passed Under Former PM Manmohan Singh’s Tenure

Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 92, is best known for his role in liberalising the Indian economy.

However, his tenure was also marked by several landmark legislations that had a profound and lasting impact on the Indian economy and its people.

While Singh’s economic reforms are often hailed as the crowning achievement of his leadership, many other significant laws passed during his time in office also shaped India’s future. Here’s a look at some of the most notable legislations introduced under his leadership:

Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA)

In 2005, just a year after Singh took office, the UPA government passed the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). The law was a direct response to high unemployment and poverty in rural India, especially among underprivileged communities. It provided a guarantee of at least 100 days of wage employment in a financial year for every rural household whose adult members volunteered for unskilled manual labor. MGNREGA became a key social welfare program, aiming to enhance livelihood security for millions of rural households.

Right to Education (RTE) Act

Singh’s government continued the legacy of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and took it a step further with the passage of the Right to Education (RTE) Act in 2009. This law made free and compulsory education a fundamental right for all children aged 6 to 14 years. In 2011, the upper age limit was extended to include children up to 18 years, ensuring that even those in Class X could benefit from the act. The RTE Act remains a cornerstone in India’s education system.

National Rural Health Mission (NRHM)

Launched in 2005, the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) aimed to improve healthcare delivery in underserved rural areas. While not an ‘act’ in the traditional sense, the NRHM was pivotal in addressing the country’s rural health challenges, particularly in the most backward regions. The mission focused on providing better healthcare infrastructure, services, and human resources to improve public health in rural India.

Right to Information (RTI) Act

The Right to Information Act, passed in 2005, was another landmark legislation under Singh’s leadership. The RTI Act granted citizens the power to demand transparency from government bodies, empowering the public to hold the government accountable. Despite challenges in implementation, it remains a crucial tool for promoting transparency and combating corruption.

Land Acquisition Act, 2013

In a significant shift from colonial-era laws, the Singh-led UPA government passed the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement Act in 2013. This legislation aimed to provide fair compensation to individuals whose land was acquired for public purposes and introduced greater transparency in the land acquisition process. It replaced the outdated Land Acquisition Act of 1894, marking a progressive step in land reforms.

National Food Security Act, 2013

Another critical legislation passed in 2013 was the National Food Security Act, also known as the Right to Food Act. This law made food security a legal entitlement for millions of Indians, ensuring access to subsidized food grains for the poor. It consolidated existing food security programs such as the Public Distribution System (PDS), Mid-day Meal Scheme, and Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) into one comprehensive framework aimed at alleviating hunger and malnutrition across the country.

These legislative achievements, alongside his economic reforms, were pivotal in shaping modern India. Manmohan Singh’s tenure left an indelible mark on the country, transforming its welfare, educational, healthcare, and economic landscapes for years to come.

