“Not Accidental, But Quintessential PM”: Kapil Sibal On Manmohan Singh

Former Union Minister Kapil Sibal has praised Manmohan Singh for his leadership, describing him as the "quintessential Prime Minister" who steered India through a decade of challenging coalition politics.

In a post on X, Sibal highlighted Singh’s monumental contributions to India’s economic growth, particularly the landmark economic reforms he introduced in 1991, which set the stage for the country’s economic rise.

Sibal emphasized Singh’s rare humility, writing, “Few individuals possess the kind of humility that remains endearing after reaching the highest echelons of power. The economic growth India experienced began with the reforms he led in 1991. He was not ‘accidental’ but the ‘quintessential’ Prime Minister.”

In a follow-up post, Sibal acknowledged Singh’s skillful navigation of India’s coalition politics, noting how he managed to keep the government stable for ten years. He also credited Singh with playing a crucial role in securing the Indo-US Civil Nuclear Deal, a move that elevated India’s standing on the global stage.

Sibal further described Singh as a “consensus builder” and a dedicated parliamentarian, praising his openness with the media and transparent approach to governance.

