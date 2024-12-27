Actor Allu Arjun Appears Before Court Virtually; Files Regular Bail Petition

Top Telugu actor Allu Arjun, accused in the case related to the death of a woman in a stampede during the premiere of his latest film Pushpa-2, appeared before a local court via video conference.

Allu Arjun, named as accused no. 11 in the case, also filed a regular bail petition, which is scheduled for hearing on December 30.

The actor had been arrested on December 13 in connection with the incident and was presented before the Nampally court, which remanded him to 14-day judicial custody. The custody period ended on Friday, and he appeared in court as part of the ongoing legal proceedings.

Following his arrest, the Telangana High Court granted Allu Arjun interim bail for four weeks, starting from December 13. He was released from jail on December 14.

The incident occurred on December 4, when a 35-year-old woman tragically lost her life, and her eight-year-old son was injured in a stampede at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. The chaos erupted as fans rushed to catch a glimpse of the actor during the Pushpa-2 premiere.

In response to the incident, the police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Chikkadpally police station, based on a complaint lodged by the deceased woman’s family.

