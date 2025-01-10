“Officials Responsible If Periyar River Gets Polluted”: Kerala HC

The Kerala High Court has issued a strong warning to officials regarding pollution in the Periyar River, following a complaint by Democratic Social Justice Party President KSR Menon and others.

The court made it clear that officials would be personally held accountable if they failed to prevent pollution in the river.

A division bench comprising Justices Devan Ramachandran and M.B. Snehalatha emphasized that negligence on the part of responsible officials would have serious consequences. Despite reports being submitted over the past month, the court noted that no substantial action had been taken to curb pollution.

Previously, the matter had been adjourned to January 10 for further consideration by the Chief Justice.

During the hearing, the court expressed concern over the lack of a clear plan from the authorities to effectively address the pollution. It stressed the urgent need to ensure the Periyar River remains free from contamination. The court underscored that failure to maintain water quality would amount to a clear dereliction of duty by the concerned officials.

“Periyar is the primary source of drinking water for Kochi city, and its pollution poses a serious threat to public health,” the court remarked. The bench was hearing a series of petitions filed after a mass fish kill in the river, attributed to severe pollution caused by industrial waste dumping along its banks.

For years, Periyar, the longest river in Kerala, has suffered from significant pollution issues. Despite repeated pleas by environmental organizations and local residents, effective measures by the Pollution Control Board and other agencies have been lacking. The river has frequently seen incidents of water discolouration and large-scale fish deaths, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

The court’s directive is seen as a crucial step in holding authorities accountable and ensuring stricter enforcement of pollution control measures. The outcome of the next hearing is eagerly awaited, with hopes for more decisive action to protect one of Kerala’s most vital natural resources.

