Chandigarh Grenade Attack: Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against US-Based Harpreet Singh

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court in Chandigarh has issued an open-dated, non-bailable arrest warrant against Harpreet Singh, also known as Happy Passian.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court in Chandigarh has issued an open-dated, non-bailable arrest warrant against Harpreet Singh, also known as Happy Passian. The warrant is in connection with a grenade attack on a house in Sector 10, Chandigarh, on September 11, 2024.

Chandigarh Grenade Attack

The grenade attack occurred at a residential property, creating panic in the usually quiet neighborhood of Sector 10. Initial investigations pointed to a larger conspiracy involving pro-Khalistan operatives based in Pakistan and the United States.

The attack was allegedly orchestrated under the directions of Harwinder Singh Sandhu, also known as Rinda, a member of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), who is currently based in Pakistan. Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passian, a US-based gangster turned pro-Khalistani, was reportedly Rinda’s co-conspirator.

NIA Takes Over Investigation

After initial investigations by Punjab Police suggested cross-border involvement, the NIA took over the case. The agency filed an FIR on October 1, invoking sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosive Substances Act.

The NIA’s probe revealed that the attack was executed by operatives in Punjab under the direct orders of Rinda and Passian. Two individuals, identified as Vishal Masih and Rohan Masih, who physically carried out the attack, were arrested within a week of the incident.

NIA Court of Chandigarh Court Proceedings

On Thursday, the accused individuals, including Kuldeep Kumar (an auto driver), Vishal Masih, Rohan Masih, Akashdeep Singh, and Amarjeet Singh, were presented before the court via video conferencing.

The NIA also filed an application requesting an open-dated, non-bailable warrant against Harpreet Singh, citing his absconding status.

NIA Court of Chandigarh’s Observations

Additional District and Sessions Judge Alka Malik noted that sincere efforts were made by investigators to locate Harpreet Singh. These efforts included serving notices at his residential address through both the Punjab Police and the NIA.

“It is evident that the investigating officer has made sincere efforts to locate him so as to serve notices upon him at his residential address through Punjab Police and the National Investigation Agency. He was not available at his address and is reported absconding,” said the court.

The judge approved the NIA’s application and ordered the issuance of an open-dated, non-bailable warrant against Harpreet Singh.

Background on the Accused

Harwinder Singh Sandhu (Rinda) : Based in Pakistan, Rinda is a designated terrorist and a prominent figure in the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). He has been linked to several acts of terror in India.

: Based in Pakistan, Rinda is a designated terrorist and a prominent figure in the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). He has been linked to several acts of terror in India. Harpreet Singh (Happy Passian): A former gangster who shifted to the US and later aligned with pro-Khalistan ideologies. Passian is accused of coordinating the attack with Rinda.

The NIA continues to investigate the case, focusing on dismantling the network of operatives involved in the attack. Authorities are also working on strategies to apprehend Harpreet Singh, who remains at large.