Over 1,000 Obscene AI Images: IIIT Naya Raipur Student Accused Of AI-Generated Morphed Photos Of Female Classmates

A third-year IIIT Naya Raipur student has been suspended after over 30 women accused him of using AI to create obscene, morphed images. Authorities seized 1,000+ files and formed a committee to probe, while police await a formal complaint.

Women students at IIIT Naya Raipur allege AI-generated obscene images (AI photo)
Women students at IIIT Naya Raipur allege AI-generated obscene images (AI photo)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 10, 2025 03:39:31 IST

A shocking incident of online harassment has come to light at the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Naya Raipur, where a third-year student has been suspended following more than 30 women students accusing him of creating obscene and morphed pictures of them with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

According to college officials, over 1,000 pictures and videos of women students were found on the electronic items of the accused student, including his laptop, phone, and pen drive. The accused hails from Bilaspur and is a student of Electronics and Communication Engineering.

The issue came to the fore on Monday after 36 female students filed complaints with the college administration, accusing the student of digitally manipulating their photos without their permission.

Institute Forms Probe Committee

After receiving the complaints, IIIT Naya Raipur promptly set up an internal inquiry committee to probe the charges. Professor Srinivas, the registrar of the institute, said to NDTV, “On October 6, some women students came to us with their complaints. A committee was formed immediately, and the hostel room of the accused student was searched. His laptop, mobile phone, and pen drive were confiscated.”

A panel of three inquiry members, all of whom are female faculty members, has been assigned to investigate the case. The authorities are also talking to parents of students who have been affected and taking measures to make sure that no personal information or pictures get leaked. Cyber analysts have been approached to confirm if the obscene content was generated using AI and if any content had been spread outside the campus.

Police Wait for Written Complaint

Ashish Rajput, Rakhi Police Station officer, told, “We are in contact with the college administration and checking facts. A written complaint will be sought before a formal inquiry is launched.”

The incident has fueled anger among students and teachers, with most calling for severe disciplinary and legal action against the accused. The institute has assured victims and their kin that the matter is being taken with the highest degree of seriousness and confidentiality.

QUICK LINKS