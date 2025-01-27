Home
Monday, January 27, 2025
Over 1,000 Olive Ridley Turtles Wash Ashore Dead In Chennai – What’s Causing The Unprecedented Death Toll?

Over 1,000 Olive Ridley turtles have died along Chennai’s coastline in just one month, sparking alarm among conservationists. Experts believe unregulated fishing and drowning due to entanglement in trawl nets could be to blame.

In an alarming environmental tragedy, over 1,000 Olive Ridley turtles, a protected species, have washed ashore dead along the Chennai coastline in Tamil Nadu within just one month. This devastating loss has sparked widespread concern among conservationists, environmentalists, and animal rights activists.

The Olive Ridley turtle, locally known as “Panguni Aamai” in Tamil, is an essential part of the marine ecosystem. Listed as a Schedule 1 species under the Wildlife Protection Act, these turtles are known for their incredible long-distance migration, sometimes covering up to 7,000 kilometers, to nest on Tamil Nadu’s shores. The nesting season typically occurs in January, and despite ongoing conservation efforts, the mortality rate among these turtles has always been high. Only a small fraction of hatchlings survive to adulthood.

However, the scale of this recent incident is unprecedented, raising serious concerns. The carcasses of these turtles, which are washed up along the coast, might represent just a fraction of the fatalities. Conservationists suggest that as many as 5,000 Olive Ridley turtles could have perished in the sea, their bodies lost beneath the waves. This tragic event has prompted serious questions about the survival of this species.

Post-mortem examinations of the turtle carcasses have revealed disturbing signs of drowning. According to Antony Rubin, an animal rights activist, the bulged necks and popped eyes on the deceased turtles are clear indicators of drowning. The Olive Ridley turtles, known for their ability to hold their breath for up to 45 minutes, would not have perished unless they were unable to surface for air.

Experts are pointing to the unregulated fishing practices that could be the root cause of this tragedy. Trawlers, which are required by law to fish beyond 8 km from the shore, have reportedly been operating as close as 2 to 3 km from the coast. The use of trawl nets and gill nets, designed to scour the seabed for hours on end, has proven deadly for the turtles. As they become entangled in these nets, the turtles are unable to break free or reach the surface for air, leading to their tragic demise.

This tragedy highlights the urgent need for stricter regulations and enforcement in the fishing industry, especially concerning the protection of endangered marine species like the Olive Ridley turtles. Conservation efforts, which have included the safe collection of eggs, incubation, and the release of hatchlings into the sea, continue to be crucial in ensuring the survival of the species. However, without immediate action to curb harmful fishing practices, these turtles may face an uncertain future.

