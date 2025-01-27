Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 27, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Arvind Kejriwal Releases AAP Manifesto Ahead Of Delhi Elections 2025: The 15 Big Announcements

Arvind Kejriwal assured residents that existing free electricity and water schemes will continue if the party is re-elected to power.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Arvind Kejriwal Releases AAP Manifesto Ahead Of Delhi Elections 2025: The 15 Big Announcements


Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) chief and the party’s chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, contesting from a high-profile constituency, the New Delhi seat, unveiled AAP’s manifesto on Sunday. The party has promised 15 guarantees aimed at improving the quality of life for Delhi’s residents, continuing popular welfare schemes, and addressing long-standing civic issues.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Kejriwal assured residents that existing free electricity and water schemes will continue if the party is re-elected to power. Addressing a gathering, he emphasized the party’s commitment to welfare, announcing key guarantees under flagship initiatives such as the Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana.

Key Highlights of AAP’s Manifesto:

  1. Guarantee of Employment: AAP promises job creation for the people of Delhi.
  2. Mahila Samman Yojana: A monthly amount of ₹2,100 will be deposited into the accounts of all women in Delhi.
  3. Sanjeevani Yojana: Free healthcare and treatment for residents above 60 years of age.
  4. Waiver of Incorrect Bills: The party pledged to waive off all “wrong” electricity and water bills.
  5. 24-Hour Water Supply: AAP guarantees uninterrupted clean water for every household.
  6. World-Class Infrastructure: Roads will be upgraded to European standards.
  7. Yamuna River Cleanup: The manifesto promises to intensify efforts to clean the Yamuna river.
  8. Dr. Ambedkar Scholarship Scheme: A scholarship named after Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar will fund Dalit students’ education abroad.
  9. Public Transport Benefits: Free bus travel for students and discounted Delhi Metro fares.
  10. Support for Religious Leaders: Priests and Granthis will receive a monthly allowance of ₹18,000.
  11. Relief for tenants: Tenants will benefit from free electricity and water.
  12. Sewer Repair Work: Comprehensive sewer repair projects will be initiated.
  13. Ration Cards: The manifesto guarantees universal access to ration cards for eligible residents.
  14. Support for Transport Workers: Auto, taxi, and e-rickshaw drivers will receive ₹1 lakh for their daughter’s marriage, free coaching for their children, and insurance benefits.
  15. Funding to RWAs: Resident Welfare Associations will be allocated funds to hire private security guards.

Kejriwal also reaffirmed his commitment to women’s safety, saying free bus travel for women will continue and the government will work on providing a safer public environment.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

ALSO READ: Manish Sisodia To Return As Deputy Chief Minister If AAP Wins, Says Arvind Kejriwal

Filed under

AAP Manifesto arvind kejriwal Delhi Elections 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Uttarakhand Becomes First State To Enforce Uniform Civil Code: What It Means For Citizens And Society?

Uttarakhand Becomes First State To Enforce Uniform Civil Code: What It Means For Citizens And...

Owaisi Slams Gujarat Govt For Defying SC In Dwarka Demolitions

Owaisi Slams Gujarat Govt For Defying SC In Dwarka Demolitions

Stock Market Crash: Rs 9 Lakh Crore Wiped Off Within Hours As Sensex Tumbles 800 points

Stock Market Crash: Rs 9 Lakh Crore Wiped Off Within Hours As Sensex Tumbles 800...

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami To Launch Rules and Portal For Uniform Civil Code Implementation Shortly

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami To Launch Rules and Portal For Uniform Civil Code Implementation...

Union Budget 2025 Date And Time: Everything You Need To Know About Nirmala Sitharaman’s Presentation

Union Budget 2025 Date And Time: Everything You Need To Know About Nirmala Sitharaman’s Presentation

Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava In Trouble? Actor’s Dancing As Gets Objected As Maharashtra Minister Warns To Stop Its Release

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava In Trouble? Actor’s Dancing As Gets Objected As Maharashtra Minister Warns To

Urvashi Rautela’s Mother Hospitalised, Here’s What She Said To Fans

Urvashi Rautela’s Mother Hospitalised, Here’s What She Said To Fans

Air India Passengers Beat Cabin Overhead Roof After Enduring Five-Hour Delay Without Air Conditioning- Watch Viral Video!

Air India Passengers Beat Cabin Overhead Roof After Enduring Five-Hour Delay Without Air Conditioning- Watch

Coldplay’s Chris Martin Sings ‘Maa Tujhe Salam, Vande Mataram’, On 76th Republic Day: Ahmedabad Concert, Watch

Coldplay’s Chris Martin Sings ‘Maa Tujhe Salam, Vande Mataram’, On 76th Republic Day: Ahmedabad Concert,

‘We Do Not Enjoy Watching You Destroy England,’ Chris Martin Tells Jasprit Bumrah, Watch How The Cricketer Reacted

‘We Do Not Enjoy Watching You Destroy England,’ Chris Martin Tells Jasprit Bumrah, Watch How

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox