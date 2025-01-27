Arvind Kejriwal Releases AAP Manifesto Ahead Of Delhi Elections 2025: The 15 Big Announcements

Arvind Kejriwal assured residents that existing free electricity and water schemes will continue if the party is re-elected to power.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) chief and the party’s chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, contesting from a high-profile constituency, the New Delhi seat, unveiled AAP’s manifesto on Sunday. The party has promised 15 guarantees aimed at improving the quality of life for Delhi’s residents, continuing popular welfare schemes, and addressing long-standing civic issues.

Kejriwal assured residents that existing free electricity and water schemes will continue if the party is re-elected to power. Addressing a gathering, he emphasized the party’s commitment to welfare, announcing key guarantees under flagship initiatives such as the Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana.

Key Highlights of AAP’s Manifesto:

Guarantee of Employment: AAP promises job creation for the people of Delhi. Mahila Samman Yojana: A monthly amount of ₹2,100 will be deposited into the accounts of all women in Delhi. Sanjeevani Yojana: Free healthcare and treatment for residents above 60 years of age. Waiver of Incorrect Bills: The party pledged to waive off all “wrong” electricity and water bills. 24-Hour Water Supply: AAP guarantees uninterrupted clean water for every household. World-Class Infrastructure: Roads will be upgraded to European standards. Yamuna River Cleanup: The manifesto promises to intensify efforts to clean the Yamuna river. Dr. Ambedkar Scholarship Scheme: A scholarship named after Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar will fund Dalit students’ education abroad. Public Transport Benefits: Free bus travel for students and discounted Delhi Metro fares. Support for Religious Leaders: Priests and Granthis will receive a monthly allowance of ₹18,000. Relief for tenants: Tenants will benefit from free electricity and water. Sewer Repair Work: Comprehensive sewer repair projects will be initiated. Ration Cards: The manifesto guarantees universal access to ration cards for eligible residents. Support for Transport Workers: Auto, taxi, and e-rickshaw drivers will receive ₹1 lakh for their daughter’s marriage, free coaching for their children, and insurance benefits. Funding to RWAs: Resident Welfare Associations will be allocated funds to hire private security guards.

Kejriwal also reaffirmed his commitment to women’s safety, saying free bus travel for women will continue and the government will work on providing a safer public environment.

