Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Over 160 Farmers Arrested In Noida For Protesting

Over 160 protesting farmers, including key leaders, were arrested in Noida during a sit-in after their march to Delhi on land compensation and other demands was halted.

Over 160 Farmers Arrested In Noida For Protesting

The police arrested over 160 farmers protesting at Noida on Tuesday. The list of arrested farmer includes prominent leaders including Sukhbir Khalifa, a president of Bharatiya Kisan Parishad. The farmers had a sit-in at the ‘Dalit Prerna Sthal’ after their long march to Delhi was stopped the previous day.

Their protest had been part of a series of protests demanding land compensation besides other critical issues related to farmers’ welfare.

The protest had been organized by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a coalition of farmers’ unions, with participants traveling from various parts of Uttar Pradesh. The farmers had issued a seven-day ultimatum for their demands to be met, warning they would resume their march to the capital if no resolution was reached.

Police Action To Prevent Escalation

According to Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Shiv Hari Meena, the farmers were arrested around 1:30 PM under Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which empowers the police to arrest persons in order to prevent a cognisable offence. It was done in an attempt to thwart the protest from turning into a bigger riot.

Among those arrested were both men and women, with several key farmer leaders, including Khalifa and Pawan Khatana, the state president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Western Uttar Pradesh), taken into custody.

Farmers Moved To Luksar Jail

The arrested protesters were taken to the Luksar Jail in Noida, where they are lodged. The arrests have been made amidst widespread farmer protests across the region demanding fair compensation and the rights of farmers.

This protest continues to be part of a long-standing issue between farmer communities and government authorities on issues of agricultural reforms and policies on land compensation.

Filed under

Farmer protest Latest national news national news Noida

