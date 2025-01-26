Home
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Padma Vibhushan 2025: Dr. D. Nageshwar Reddy Becomes First Indian Doctor To Receive All Three Padma Awards

Hyderabad’s Dr. D. Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman of AIG Hospitals, made history by becoming the first Indian doctor to receive all three Padma awards.

Padma Vibhushan 2025: Dr. D. Nageshwar Reddy Becomes First Indian Doctor To Receive All Three Padma Awards


Hyderabad-based gastroenterologist Dr. D. Nageshwar Reddy has been awarded the prestigious Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honor, for 2025. This recognition celebrates his remarkable contributions to the field of medicine, particularly gastroenterology. Dr. Reddy is one of only seven individuals to receive the Padma Vibhushan this year, solidifying his place as a pioneer in Indian healthcare.

Dr. Reddy, who serves as the Chairman of AIG Hospitals, has achieved a unique milestone by becoming the first Indian doctor to receive all three Padma awards. He was earlier conferred with the Padma Shri in 2002 and the Padma Bhushan in 2016. This extraordinary feat underscores his lifelong dedication to advancing medical science and patient care.

The Padma Vibhushan recognizes exceptional and distinguished service in various fields, including medicine, art, social work, and public affairs. Announced annually on Republic Day, the awards are presented by the President of India in a ceremonial function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, typically in March or April.

Reflecting on this honor, Dr. Reddy expressed deep gratitude, saying, “Compassionate patient care has always been the cornerstone of my journey, and I dedicate this honor to every individual who places their trust in us during their most vulnerable moments. I firmly believe that healthcare is not just about curing illness, but about serving humanity with dignity and empathy.”

In a press statement, he further shared, “I am deeply humbled and honored to receive the Padma Vibhushan. This recognition belongs to my patients, my entire team at AIG Hospitals, and the countless healthcare workers who inspire me daily. It is not just a personal milestone but a celebration of Indian medicine and our nation’s immense potential in healthcare innovation.”

Dr. Reddy also reaffirmed his commitment to the country, saying, “As a proud Indian and son of Telugu soil, I remain dedicated to advancing the health and well-being of our people. This award strengthens my resolve to contribute even more to my country and its citizens. Together, we can build a healthier, stronger, and more united India.”

Dr. Nageshwar Reddy’s unparalleled achievements reflect not only his personal excellence but also India’s growing prominence in global healthcare. His work serves as an inspiration for the medical community and underscores the importance of compassionate care in transforming lives.

