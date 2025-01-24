Patanjali Foods Recalls Four Tonnes Of Red Chilli Powder; Urges Customers To Return Product, Claim Refund

Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved group company, Patanjali Foods (formerly Ruchi Soya), has initiated a recall of 4 tonnes of red chilli powder from the market following a directive from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to Patanjali Foods, FSSAI instructed the company to recall a batch of red chilli powder (Batch No. AJD2400012) due to non-compliance with the Food Safety and Standards (Contaminants, Toxins, and Residues) Regulations, 2011. The recalled batch, which consists of 200-gram packs, failed to meet the Maximum Residue Limits (MRLs) for pesticide residues as specified by the FSSAI.

In response, Patanjali Foods CEO Sanjeev Asthana confirmed the recall of the small batch and reassured consumers that the company has notified its distribution partners and published advertisements to inform customers. He encouraged buyers to return the affected product for a full refund.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The company is also evaluating its agricultural suppliers and enhancing its quality control processes to ensure full adherence to FSSAI guidelines in the future. Asthana emphasized that Patanjali Foods is committed to maintaining the highest quality standards and ensuring a compliant supply chain.

ALSO READ: RBI Set To Transfer Another Massive Payout To Government, Say Analysts