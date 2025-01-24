Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 24, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Patanjali Foods Recalls Four Tonnes Of Red Chilli Powder; Urges Customers To Return Product, Claim Refund

Patanjali Foods, part of Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved group, has recalled 4 tonnes of red chilli powder due to non-compliance with FSSAI’s pesticide residue standards. The recall affects the batch of 200g packs, prompting the company to offer refunds and enhance its quality control processes.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Patanjali Foods Recalls Four Tonnes Of Red Chilli Powder; Urges Customers To Return Product, Claim Refund

Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved group company, Patanjali Foods (formerly Ruchi Soya), has initiated a recall of 4 tonnes of red chilli powder from the market following a directive from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to Patanjali Foods, FSSAI instructed the company to recall a batch of red chilli powder (Batch No. AJD2400012) due to non-compliance with the Food Safety and Standards (Contaminants, Toxins, and Residues) Regulations, 2011. The recalled batch, which consists of 200-gram packs, failed to meet the Maximum Residue Limits (MRLs) for pesticide residues as specified by the FSSAI.

In response, Patanjali Foods CEO Sanjeev Asthana confirmed the recall of the small batch and reassured consumers that the company has notified its distribution partners and published advertisements to inform customers. He encouraged buyers to return the affected product for a full refund.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The company is also evaluating its agricultural suppliers and enhancing its quality control processes to ensure full adherence to FSSAI guidelines in the future. Asthana emphasized that Patanjali Foods is committed to maintaining the highest quality standards and ensuring a compliant supply chain.

ALSO READ: RBI Set To Transfer Another Massive Payout To Government, Say Analysts

Filed under

Patanjali Foods recall

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Novak Djokovic Quits Australian Open, Sends This Heartbreaking Message To Booing Fans

Novak Djokovic Quits Australian Open, Sends This Heartbreaking Message To Booing Fans

Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing On Contempt Plea Against UP Authorities On Demolition In Sambhal

Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing On Contempt Plea Against UP Authorities On Demolition In Sambhal

Madhya Pradesh: Private Tutor Arrested For Alleged Sexual Misconduct And Blackmailing Students

Madhya Pradesh: Private Tutor Arrested For Alleged Sexual Misconduct And Blackmailing Students

Who Is Ezra Vandan? OnlyFans Model Arrested in Turkey Over Record-Breaking Plan to Sleep with 100 Men in 24 Hours

Who Is Ezra Vandan? OnlyFans Model Arrested in Turkey Over Record-Breaking Plan to Sleep with...

Maha Kumbh 2025: Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal Takes Holy Dip In Triveni Sangam In Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh 2025: Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal Takes Holy Dip In Triveni Sangam In Prayagraj

Entertainment

Who Is Ezra Vandan? OnlyFans Model Arrested in Turkey Over Record-Breaking Plan to Sleep with 100 Men in 24 Hours

Who Is Ezra Vandan? OnlyFans Model Arrested in Turkey Over Record-Breaking Plan to Sleep with

Kanye West Networth: Ye Reveals His Staggering Sum On Instagram

Kanye West Networth: Ye Reveals His Staggering Sum On Instagram

Republic Day 2025: Here Is The List Of Top Must-Watch Patriotic Movies For January 26

Republic Day 2025: Here Is The List Of Top Must-Watch Patriotic Movies For January 26

Was Angelina Jolie’s Maria Snubbed At Oscars Because Hollywood Is Team Brad? Actress Devastated After Putting In Lot Of Efforts

Was Angelina Jolie’s Maria Snubbed At Oscars Because Hollywood Is Team Brad? Actress Devastated After

Did Fighter Director Siddharth Anand Take A Dig At Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force? ‘Have Faith In Your Own Self!’ Tweet Sparks Controversy

Did Fighter Director Siddharth Anand Take A Dig At Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force? ‘Have Faith

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox