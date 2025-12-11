Patna To Delhi In Just 8 Hours: India’s First Sleeper Vande Bharat Train To Launch Soon, Check Date And Other Important Details

Indian Railways is preparing to launch the first-ever sleeper version of the Vande Bharat Express, a major upgrade aimed at improving long-distance travel between Patna and New Delhi. The new service is expected to cover nearly 1,000 km in just eight hours, running at a top speed of 160 km/h. With this launch, Indian Railways hopes to offer a faster, more comfortable, and modern option for passengers who prefer overnight journeys.

The sleeper Vande Bharat is likely to begin operations before the New Year. The first rake will be sent from the Bharat Earth Movers Limited factory in Bengaluru on December 12, 2025. After the dispatch, the train will undergo trial runs, which will help officials assess its performance, safety, and overall readiness for regular service on the Patna-Delhi route.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has confirmed that the train is fully designed and developed in India. He said the new sleeper model will play a significant role in strengthening medium and long-distance railway travel.

The train will have 16 sleeper coaches built specifically for overnight use. Unlike the existing Vande Bharat trains that offer only chair-car seating, this version will come with sleeper berths to ensure a more relaxed travel experience. It will include modern features such as auto-sensing doors, bio-digester toilets, and well-lit, comfortable berths. Safety has been given high priority, with crash-worthy coach design and an advanced anti-collision system.

The Patna-Delhi Vande Bharat sleeper will run six days a week to meet the heavy demand on this busy route. It will have a total capacity of 827 passengers across AC 1st Class, AC 2-tier, and AC 3-tier coaches. While the final ticket prices have not been revealed, officials expect the fares to be similar to those of the Rajdhani Express.

For passengers travelling between Patna and Delhi, this new service could significantly improve overnight travel. The option to rest during the journey saves time and avoids the need for hotel stays. The train is expected to be especially useful during festivals, work trips, and short visits to the capital, offering a clean, efficient, and premium alternative to existing trains and buses.