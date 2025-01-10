Home
Friday, January 10, 2025
PM Modi Makes Podcast Debut On Nikhil Kamath’s Show, Here’s KeyTakeaways On Leadership, Politics And More

PM Modi opens up on mistakes, childhood, and India's future in his first-ever podcast.

PM Modi Makes Podcast Debut On Nikhil Kamath’s Show, Here’s KeyTakeaways On Leadership, Politics And More

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his podcast debut with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, offering a rare and candid glimpse into his life, leadership philosophy, and vision for India. Over a two-hour conversation, Modi shared personal anecdotes from his humble beginnings, reflected on mistakes, and outlined his aspirations for a “Viksit Bharat” by 2047. The discussion, marked by moments of humility and introspection, revealed a deeply human side to one of the world’s most influential leaders.

A Leader Grounded in Humility

Modi reflected on his childhood, painting a picture of a boy who washed his family’s clothes just to earn a dip in the village pond. He described himself as an “ordinary student” who ran from competition but found guidance in a supportive teacher. This humanizes a figure often seen only in the glare of political spotlight.

Acknowledging Imperfections

In a moment of rare vulnerability, Modi revisited his Gujarat chief ministership, admitting publicly to making mistakes. “I am human, not a deity,” he said, demonstrating a rare humility often absent in political discourse.

Threads to the Past

An anecdote about Vadnagar’s connection to Chinese philosopher Hiuen Tsang revealed Modi’s curiosity about history and diplomacy. Years later, this link culminated in a memorable exchange with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who expressed a desire to visit Vadnagar, highlighting Modi’s ability to intertwine history with statecraft.

Leadership Philosophy

The Prime Minister underscored the value of teamwork, commitment, and humility, cautioning against ego in politics. “You may win elections, but not succeed as a leader,” he said.

Aspirations for India

With a goal for a developed India by 2047, Modi envisioned a nation powered by 100% effective governance, calling it the truest form of social justice and secularism.

Modi’s debut podcast peeled back layers of leadership to reveal a man driven by introspection, humanity, and a relentless vision for the nation’s future.

Modi’s podcast debut stood out as a compelling narrative of a leader who balances vulnerability with determination. From acknowledging his human flaws to sharing a vision of inclusive governance, the conversation showcased his steadfast commitment to putting the nation first. It wasn’t just a dialogue but an invitation to see Modi not only as a statesman but as a person striving to shape India’s future with unwavering focus and humanity.

ALSO READ: “I Would Have Learned Much from Her”: PM Modi Reflects On His Mother’s Profound Simplicity In His Debut Podcast

