Friday, January 10, 2025
“I Would Have Learned Much from Her”: PM Modi Reflects On His Mother’s Profound Simplicity In His Debut Podcast

Work with intelligence, live with purity”—PM Modi shares his mother’s profound words of wisdom from her 100th birthday.

“I Would Have Learned Much from Her”: PM Modi Reflects On His Mother’s Profound Simplicity In His Debut Podcast

In his first-ever podcast, PM Narendra Modi shared a heartfelt reflection on his mother’s wisdom and her remarkable simplicity. He opened up about leaving home at a young age, a decision that shaped his life. “The family had accepted that I didn’t belong there, and I too accepted that I wasn’t for the family,” he remarked, highlighting the early detachment that defined their relationship.

Despite their limited interaction, PM Modi fondly recalled an unforgettable moment on his mother’s 100th birthday. While bidding farewell after touching her feet, he asked if she had anything to say. Her response, simple yet profound, left him stunned: “Work with intelligence, live with purity.” Spoken in Gujarati, these words encapsulated a lifetime of wisdom from a woman who had never attended school.

PM Modi expressed how her advice became a treasured memory, a reflection of her innate wisdom despite her lack of formal education. He often wonders what he could have learned from her had he spent more time by her side.

The Prime Minister also shared anecdotes about her selfless nature. Even in her old age, she remained healthy and insisted he prioritize his work over spending time with her. “You must have work to do, so go quickly,” she would say, embodying a selflessness that deeply moved him.

Through these poignant memories, PM Modi highlighted the invaluable lessons his mother imparted—proof that wisdom and strength often emerge from the simplest lives. Her words resonate not just as personal advice but as universal truths: to pursue intelligence and purity in all endeavors.

