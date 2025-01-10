Home
Friday, January 10, 2025
‘Hiuen Tsang Lived In My Village’, PM Modi Reminisces About His Childhood In His First Ever Podcast

PM Modi reminisces about his childhood—village swims, Hiuen Tsang, and a bold letter to China. A tale of simplicity and curiosity!

‘Hiuen Tsang Lived In My Village’, PM Modi Reminisces About His Childhood In His First Ever Podcast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently offered a rare and intimate glimpse into his childhood during his first-ever podcast. He reminisced about growing up in his small village, sharing stories of simplicity, curiosity, and early aspirations.

“I studied at the primary school of Gaekwad state,” PM Modi began, describing his days as a young boy filled with learning and exploration. One of his fondest memories is of swimming in the village pond, a place that symbolized freedom and joy for the future leader.

His thirst for knowledge extended beyond textbooks. Modi recalled reading about Hiuen Tsang, the Chinese philosopher and traveler, who had reportedly lived in his village. “I had read somewhere that the Chinese philosopher Hiuen Tsang had lived in my village. They were going to make a film about him,” he shared. Inspired by this connection, the young Modi took an unusual step. “I wrote a letter to their embassy, saying, ‘I’ve read somewhere that you’re making a film about Hiuen Tsang. He used to live in my village. I hope you will mention it.’ That was many years ago,” he said with a hint of pride.

Another figure from his childhood, Rasikbhai Dave, also made a significant impression on Modi. While details about Dave weren’t elaborated, Modi’s mention indicates how community figures shaped his formative years.

PM Modi’s anecdotal storytelling paints a vivid picture of a boy shaped by his surroundings, driven by curiosity, and unafraid to reach out to the world. His memories not only humanize his leadership but also inspire young listeners to embrace their roots while dreaming big.

