Monday, November 11, 2024
PM Modi Stresses National Unity For India’s Development By 2047

Citizens and national integrity will be the secrets for achieving a developed India by 2047 while the nation marks the 200th anniversary of Shri Swaminarayan Temple Vadtal,Gujarat, though citizens were cautioned that certain elements were playing nefarious games by dividing society on grounds of caste, religions, and language.

Caution About Divisive Forces

Modi has warned at a video conference addressthat vested interests were working to fragment the nation on various social and cultural fronts. He asked people to recognize the dangers threatened by these forces and to act collectively to preserve social harmony and national unity.

According to Modi, “It is necessary to maintain unity among citizens and integration of the nation in order to make India a developed country by 2047. Some forces are trying to divide the fabric of our society on the basis of caste, faith, language, social status, gender, and rural-urban divide. We have to understand the seriousness of such efforts by those who try to weaken our motherland, understand that danger they create, and continue on a combined track to foil those attempts,” he added.

Role of saints and sages in national unity

The Prime Minister explained that history also assumed important aspects where, at different times, beings such as saints and sages guided humankind towards a greater purpose.

He praised their contribution to human society but added that discovery of life‘s very purpose matters the most.
“Every persons life has a purpose that defines it. When we discover our lifes purpose, it changes everything. Saints and sages have, in every age, helped humanity realize its purpose. This has been a tremendous contribution of saints and sages to our society,” Modi remarked.

Reviving Indias Spirit under Spiritual Leadership

He further appreciated the rich tradition of India whereby the country is blessed with spiritual leaders periodically when national crises arise, citing Lord Swaminarayan in particular. According to him, it was particularly opportune for India’s self-respect and identity to be re-ignited at a time when national confidence was on a low, as during the colonial period.

The Prime Minister stated that great thinkers such as Lord Swaminarayan, who provided the spiritual energy during that time, in fact also provided national pride during the period of colonial subjugation.

Celebrating Vadtal Dham’s cultural heritage Modi also mentioned the Vadtal Dham in his speech. It was established by Lord Swaminarayan two hundred years ago, and according to Modi, it depicts Indias spiritual legacy and cultural streamThis milestone was of such significance that to commemorate it, the government announced the release of a special ₹200 silver coin and a postal stamp commemorating the ancient importance of the temple.

Swaminarayan Community’s Contributions Modi spoke at some length on the active participation of members of the Swaminarayan community in many government programsspecially work in environmental conservation. He urged the community to carry on supporting great events like Prayagraj Kumbh Mela to be promoted on the international levelAnticipating the Kumbh Mela, the Prime Minister has extended an invitation to the Swaminarayan community to help facilitate appreciation for global audiences of the profound spiritual significance of the event, thereby strengthening India’s cultural and spiritual outreach.

Filed under

Mission 2047 National Unity PM Modi
Advertisement

