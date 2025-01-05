Home
Sunday, January 5, 2025
PM Modi Takes A Historic Ride On Namo Bharat Train, Interacts With Students And Commuters

In a momentous event for India’s urban transportation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a ride on the Namo Bharat Train today, marking a significant step forward in the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

PM Modi Takes A Historic Ride On Namo Bharat Train, Interacts With Students And Commuters

In a momentous event for India’s urban transportation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a ride on the Namo Bharat Train today, marking a significant step forward in the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). The Prime Minister boarded the train at the Sahibabad RRTS Station and traveled to New Ashok Nagar Station, highlighting the importance of this project in enhancing connectivity and improving transportation infrastructure in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Transforming Commuter Travel in NCR

The Namo Bharat Train is part of the larger Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor, which spans 82 kilometers in Delhi corridor from Sahibabad and Ashok Nagar covers 13kms which  promises to revolutionize the daily commute for millions of people. The new corridor will not only significantly reduce travel time between Delhi and Meerut but also provide a fast, eco-friendly, and reliable mode of transport. This will help ease the traffic congestion that plagues the National Capital Region, making commuting more efficient and convenient for passengers.

The Prime Minister’s ride on the train was symbolic of the commitment to modernizing India’s transportation infrastructure, particularly in the rapidly expanding urban centers. The Delhi-Meerut RRTS is expected to be a game-changer in the region, offering commuters a seamless and faster alternative to road travel.

Engaging with Commuters and Schoolchildren

During the ride, Prime Minister Modi took the opportunity to interact with schoolchildren and other passengers on board. The children, thrilled by the chance to meet the Prime Minister, expressed their excitement about the new train service. Modi spoke to them about the importance of education, encouraging them to remain focused on their studies.

The Prime Minister also emphasized the role of sustainable infrastructure in shaping India’s future. He shared his vision for a greener, more efficient transportation system that will contribute to the nation’s growth and development.

The Namo Bharat Train is part of a broader push by the Indian government to improve public transport and make it more sustainable. With a focus on reducing carbon emissions and enhancing travel convenience, the Delhi-Meerut RRTS project aims to set a benchmark for future transportation initiatives across the country.

As India continues to prioritize eco-friendly infrastructure, projects like the Delhi-Meerut RRTS reflect the government’s commitment to improving quality of life for citizens while addressing the challenges of urbanization and environmental sustainability.

Read More : ‘Today is a Significant Day for Delhi-NCR’: PM Modi Inaugurates Namo Bharat Train And Other Key Projects

Filed under

Namo Bharat Train PM Modi

