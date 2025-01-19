PM Modi To Feature On Lex Fridman Podcast In February

Lex Fridman, an American podcaster and computer scientist, announced on Sunday that PM Modi will feature on his podcast at the end of February.Fridman gained widespread attention for his 2019 MIT study on Tesla’s semi-autonomous driving system.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the guest on an upcoming episode of Lex Fridman’s podcast, slated to air in February 2025. The conversation will focus on India’s remarkable technological advancements, cultural evolution, and the country’s growing global influence. Topics like Digital India, Make in India, AI advancements, and Modi’s vision for India’s role on the world stage are expected to take center stage during the discussion.

Lex Fridman’s Excitement for First Visit to India

Lex Fridman, an American podcaster and computer scientist, announced on Sunday that PM Modi will feature on his podcast at the end of February. Known for his thought-provoking conversations with global leaders, Fridman expressed his enthusiasm for his first visit to India. He shared on X (formerly Twitter), “I’ve never been to India, so I’m excited to finally visit and experience many facets of its vibrant, historic culture and its amazing people.”

This upcoming podcast episode is expected to delve deeply into India’s growth trajectory under PM Modi’s leadership. With a spotlight on India’s technological strides, digital transformation, and contributions to AI, the interview will offer insights into how Modi envisions the country’s future. It will also reflect on the cultural heritage that shapes India’s unique position in the global landscape.

Who is Lex Fridman?

Lex Fridman, a renowned American computer scientist and podcaster, has been hosting the Lex Fridman Podcast since 2018. The podcast has become a platform for in-depth conversations with global thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and political figures. Fridman’s previous guests include tech titans such as Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and Volodymyr Zelensky. With over 4.5 million subscribers on YouTube, his podcast is widely followed by those interested in technology, science, and world affairs.

PM Modi’s Podcast Debut with Nikhil Kamath

This will mark Prime Minister Modi’s second podcast appearance. He previously featured on the People by WTF podcast with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, where he shared insights into his leadership philosophy and India’s progress in technology. During that session, Modi also recounted a memorable conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping about their shared historical connection to Modi’s hometown, Vadnagar.

The upcoming interview with Lex Fridman will offer listeners a unique perspective on India’s evolving narrative on the world stage. With Fridman’s reputation for thought-provoking discussions, this conversation promises to be a fascinating exploration of India’s future and Modi’s leadership in shaping it.

