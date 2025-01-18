Home
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Delhi Election Freebie War: AAP vs BJP – Who Promised What

AAP and BJP reveal their freebie promises for Delhi's assembly election, offering perks to women, seniors, and the underprivileged in a fierce battle for votes.

As Delhi gears up for its high-stakes assembly election on February 5, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have unveiled a series of perks to win over voters. With both parties locked in a fierce battle, their promises to the people of Delhi are taking center stage.

AAP, which has been in power for two terms, has announced a continuation of its popular schemes, including free electricity, free water, and revamped government schools. The party has also pledged more to women, announcing ₹2,100 monthly aid under the ‘Mahila Samridhi Yojana,’ alongside healthcare promises such as free treatment for senior citizens at both public and private hospitals under the ‘Sanjeevani Yojana.’ Furthermore, AAP has promised financial support for Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to hire private security guards, and assured auto drivers of ₹1 lakh for their daughters’ marriage and ₹10 lakh life insurance.

In a bid to challenge AAP’s welfare model, BJP has also unveiled its manifesto with an emphasis on women’s welfare. BJP President JP Nadda launched the first part of the manifesto, which promises ₹2,500 monthly aid under its ‘Mahila Samridhi Yojana.’ The party also introduced several benefits for pregnant women, including ₹21,000 and six nutrition kits under the ‘Chief Minister Matritva Suraksha Yojana.’ Additionally, the BJP has promised ₹500 LPG cylinders for the underprivileged and increased pension amounts for senior citizens, widows, and the disabled.

The election is shaping up to be a fiercely contested one, with both AAP and BJP targeting key voter segments to secure their win. As February 5 approaches, Delhi’s electorate is set to decide which party’s vision for the future resonates more with them.

ALSO READ: Arvind Kejriwal Allegedly Attacked By BJP Supporters During Campaign, AAP Claims

AAP BJP Delhi Election 2025 Freebie War

